Editor’s note: Fair Park Senior Center announced that it will be closed until March 31 as the Chronicle went to press Monday morning. All events through that time frame are canceled.
Join Fair Park Senior Center this Friday, March 20, as they welcome back one of Fair Park’s favorites, Ruth Lucas.
Ruth is a wonderful entertainer with a beautiful voice reminiscent of Loretta Lynn. Those who haven’t heard her sing are in for a treat.
Entertainment will start at 9:30. At 10:30 is bingo with sponsor Life Care Center of Crossville.
Lunch will be served at 11:30, there is a $5 donation for lunch.
Fair Park thanks Ruth Lucas, Miranda Hajny with Life Care Center of Crossville, the kitchen crew and the janitor for all the time they put into making the senior center the best it can be.
The “Gone” Show May 22
The auditions have been held, the decisions have been made, and there’s a great line up of comical acts folks won’t want to miss.
From line dancing with farm animals to comedians, acrobatic nerds, and many more, this will be a comical show that will be sure to keep the audience laughing.
There is still time to purchase tickets. The “Gone” Show has been rescheduled — to 7 p.m. May 22.
Tickets that have already been purchased will be good for the new date. See you there.
Communitywide gift card bingo night, dinner reset
Due to another large community event conflict, the communitywide gift card bingo night and dinner fundraiser has been rescheduled to 5-8 p.m. March 26. The center apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused and hopes this gives everyone extra time to plan to join in the night of fun for a good cause.
Admission is $15 at the door; all proceeds support Fair Park Senior Center.
Admission includes spaghetti dinner, dessert and drink. All bingo prizes will be gift cards.
Call 931-484-7416 to make a reservation.
Let’s Stay Active Together
Fair Park holds several activities throughout the week to keep seniors staying active.
Some of our weekly activities include:
• SilverSneakers, both at Fair Park and Fairfield Glade Library
• Tai Chi arthritis/fall prevention
• Tai Chi regular
• Table tennis
• Chair volleyball
• Line dancing
• Wii Games
• Cornhole
• Parkinson’s Class
Call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for more information — or stop by and pick up one of the center’s monthly Newslines.
