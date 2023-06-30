A Gold Star Memorial is set to be installed at Crossville Memorial Park downtown, with a special unveiling on Veterans Day.
“I very much consider myself a citizen-patriot,” said Gold Star Memorial organizer John Conor said. “I very much support our military and all the things they’ve done.”
While he didn’t serve in the military himself, he said his father graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, boarding in the same dormitory as Robert E. Lee.
Conor said, “I believe in supporting our country. I believe that we are a very special nation with a purpose for this world. To give honor and credit and respect to our Gold Star parents is something that we can’t overlook.”
He added, “As I get older, my mission now is ‘What can I do to make a difference?’ I can’t fix everything, but if I see something and I think I can make a difference, I’m going to try.”
Conor initially thought they would be raising funds up to the deadline he’d set, but added that the $15,000 for the Gold Star Memorial was donated by generous and supportive patriots, military members and businesses in record time.
“I’m hugely surprised and pleased to have all the fundraising done in just four months,” he said. “The fact that we raised that kind of money for this is a blessing.”
Inspired by a memorial he and his wife saw on a trip to Charleston, SC, he began inquiring what he could do to have one installed for Crossville and Cumberland County Gold Star families.
Conor priced and designed the stonework, opting for attainable materials that would be beautiful for years to come, and presented it to city leaders for approval.
The gray granite he sourced from Georgia will be here in August.
Conor said. “The reason why I get involved in all the things supporting the veterans is because if we don’t show our children that we value the service that our aunts and uncles, brothers and fathers and so on gave in terms of military service, they’re not going to see the value. They won’t want to be involved themselves. But, if we show that that is a special service that they have done, there is value – higher than anything else.”
He added, “We don’t celebrate Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Presidents Day for average things. We do it for people who have done a national level of service.”
The Gold Star Memorial is designed to honor those families whose service members did just that.
“If you served, you had to potentially put your life in harm’s way, and that deserves recognition,” he said.
Conor is hopeful that Gold Star families will want to be a part of the unveiling and be recognized for their serve members’ sacrifices during the Veterans Day ceremony at Crossville Memorial Park, especially since the memorial is dedicated to them and those they’ve lost in action.
“That is hugely important because this is what this is for,” he said. “It’s not only for the past Gold Star families, but it’s for the present and also the future Gold Star families.
The Gold Star Memorial will be in the memorial park parallel to Fourth St.
Gold Star families are requested to contact Conor at jandeconor@gmail.com to be a part of the unveiling ceremony.
