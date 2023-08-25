“The Play That Goes Wrong” opened at Cumberland County Playhouse on Friday night. The play is about a play where Murphy’s law – everything that can go wrong will go wrong – applies to every facet of this farce.
It’s one thing to have a play go right and not wrong. It’s a whole other ball of wax when the play has to go wrong right. After all the planning, direction, rehearsals and both script-written and unforeseen mishaps that can and do happen in live theater, “The Play That Goes Wrong” goes so terribly wrong so incredibly right.
The manic mayhem starts prior to showtime, so be sure to get seated early.
It’s the best worst show I’ve ever seen!
It’s well written, wonderfully directed, excellently executed and exceptionally played by the whole cast. I sometimes had to ask myself if they meant to do this or that, because I couldn’t tell if it was written into the show. I still wonder, though my questions go unanswered because it totally worked.
The Play That Goes Wrong is a 2012 play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. The premise of the show is that a company of actors are performing in the opening of The Murder at Haversham Manor, a 1920s murder mystery production at the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society. And things start to go wrong before they even start.
But, no matter what goes wrong, the show must go on!
Though there are eight characters in the show, CCP’s actual stage managers become part of the story as they attempt to handle the catastrophic events for the performing actors. Audience members also become part of the show when the company interacts with them trying to save the show and keep it going.
Soon, a show within the show emerges. Aside from the murder mystery they are acting out, the company members begin to have scuffles with each other, have to adjust to not having the right props, forgetting lines, and set props and pieces falling apart.
Instead of the “rug being pulled out from under them,” the floor literally is.
The guffaws in reaction to the consistent awkwardness, constant action, lines, emphatic stage combat and perfectly choreographed chaos had audience members chortling and a few even snorting. Just be careful if you have something to drink in the theater because you’re likely to spit it out on the person in front of you.
Michael Ruff plays Trevor, the Duran-Duran loving Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society lighting and sound director, who misses cues, plays the wrong sounds and isn’t available when the actors call for lines. Ruff adds so much to the show, tickling the audience with his ineptitude, well-landed bungled cues and especially when he stepped into the role of the murder mystery’s female lead when no other women were able.
Harli Cooper plays Annie, the Society stage manager, who inserts herself into the show as a prop and remains as the female lead, finding an awkward love for the limelight and refusing to step back out of it, causing a struggle between her and Sandra. Cooper is memorable with her feigned over-reactions and next-level awkwardness.
Heather McCall plays Sandra, a bit of a floozy and flibbertigibbet who is a Society company member playing Florence Colleymore, the leading female role in the murder mystery. McCall is sparkly and searing on stage, reinventing the wheel of the stereotype to the benefit of comedic genius everywhere.
Austin Russell plays Chris, the uptight Society member who plays the Inspector in the mystery. Russell propagates a worthy stage presence and holds fast to the bigger is better approach to acting – famously, I might add.
Daniel Black plays Robert, a Society company player and Thomas Colleymore in the mystery who is literally caught with his pants down. The die is cast is Black’s image, and he is the point at which the absurdity of farce meets the living concept of caricature.
Riley Wesson plays Society member Jonathan and performs as Charles Haversham in the mystery. Wesson is a free agent and has no shame on stage. It gives the audience a playful and refreshing view, and it’s inspiring to watch him engage with no restraint and have so much fun while he’s doing it.
Jonathan Thompson is Society member Dennis, who performs as Perkins in the mystery. In this production, Thompson is his own call sign, holding his own presence on stage. However, he plays well with the energies of the other actors and the audience. He’s a match-pitch to the tune of the action.
McGwire Holman is Max who also plays Cecil Haversham and Arthur in the murder mystery. Holman is definitely one to watch. He is just a delight on stage and yuks it up like a pro.
Come hell or high-water, the players make it (barely) to their final bows.
The Playhouse creates a space in the Adventure Theater for the magic of mayhem, farsighted farce, comedic genius and faked bad acting to pull off this monstrosity of a production for the delight of their audiences. It’s a fantastical comedic smash up of Three Stooges, Carol Burnett and Chris Farley, classic slapstick bits and topped with British accents.
My advice is to purchase tickets for multiple show dates, because I guarantee you’ll see it more than once. I know I will.
“The Play That Goes Wrong” is now playing through Oct. 12, and is rated PG-13. Call the box office at 484-5000 or visit ccplayhouse.com for ticket information and showtimes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.