The Cumberland County Playhouse musical season kicked off with a fabulous production of Cinderella. Come to the Library, June 21 at noon, to hear the cast present selections from this classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.
You won’t want to miss it.
Great New Books
The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager. Ever since her husband died unexpectedly, Casey Fletcher has been on a downward spiral, using alcohol as her crutch.
When she is fired from a Broadway play for showing up intoxicated and social media blows it up, her film star mother gives her an ultimatum: rehab or retreat to their secluded lake house in Vermont. Casey chooses the lake.
Bored and drunk, she has monotonous days and the front porch becomes her safe place, where she can stare out at the dark surface of Lake Green and try to forget.
One morning, she sees a body floating on the water and without thinking, dives in and saves the person.
The drowning victim is her new neighbor, Katherine, a famous model married to Tom, a tech millionaire. The women strike up a friendship, leading Casey to “peep” on her neighbors. Casey becomes obsessed with watching them through her binoculars. When Katherine suddenly goes missing, the story becomes a mix of Rear Window and The Girl on the Train.
Lapvona by Otessa Moshfegh. Moshfegh has always been keenly interested in a certain ugliness of humanity, and her latest work takes that preoccupation to its most literal ends yet.
Her fourth novel (following Death in her Hands) is ostensibly a work of historical fiction, fixing itself in a small medieval fiefdom where water and religion reign. The narrative is structured according to the four seasons, all the better to communicate the relentless everyday suffering and misery on perverse exhibition therein.
In truth, the work more squarely falls within the realm of fabulism, with period-specific magical realism flourishing the narrative. The author’s familiar, acidic probing of peculiar psychologies remains largely in place, but here such grotesqueries are not only interior but exterior. Each character a twisted fairy-tale creation subsumed within a bleak Middle Ages realism. For Moshfegh initiates, the pivot should feel appropriately organic; for the unfamiliar, the narrative’s historical and fantastical tilts still offer plenty to chew on.
The village of Lapvona is nothing if not an easy analogue for the implicit evil of class divide. But the novel’s success lies in never explicitly committing to either blunt metaphor or cheap cock-and-bull storytelling, instead allowing Moshfegh’s facility with trenchant character development to remain at the fore.
An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong. The Earth teems with sights and textures, sounds and vibrations, smells and tastes, electric and magnetic fields.
But every animal is enclosed within its own unique sensory bubble, perceiving but a tiny sliver of an immense world. This book welcomes us into a previously unfathomable dimension-the world as it is truly perceived by other animals. We encounter beetles that are drawn to fires, songbirds that can see the Earth’s magnetic fields and brainless jellyfish that nonetheless have complex eyes. We discover that a crocodile’s scaly face is as sensitive as a lover’s fingertips, that the eyes of a giant squid evolved to see sparkling whales and that even fingernail-sized spiders can make out the craters of the moon.
We meet people with unusual senses, from women who can make out extra colors to blind individuals who can navigate using reflected echoes like bats. Yong tells the stories of pivotal discoveries in the field and also looks ahead at the many mysteries which lie unsolved.
Library Laugh I
Why are good doctors always calm?
They have lots of patients.
Libraries=
Information
Air conditioning in the car reduces fuel efficiency because it takes energy from the engine to run the internal cooling unit. When it is extremely hot outside, it totally makes sense to use the air conditioner, but cool your car the same way you do your house—by maintaining a temperature around 74 degrees rather than blasting the coldest possible air.
Also, park in shady spots whenever possible, and start by flushing hot air out of the car by opening all the windows when you first get in.
Library Laugh II
What can run but not walk?
A nose.
Stingy Schobel Says
The United States Postal Service has a simple green tip for sending packages through the mail: Reuse what you have.
Yes, you can use the perfectly sturdy cardboard box your new shoes came in as a gift box to send through the mail.
You can run magazines, direct mailers and old mail through a paper shredder to use as packing material to protect fragile items inside the box. And instead of driving to the post office, save fuel and print out postage from USPS.com, where you can also schedule a pickup at your home. The post office comes to your home six days a week anyway, so why not have them pick up your packages free of charge?
