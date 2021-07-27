Concert season starts tomorrow, July 28.
The Cumberland County Playhouse will have performers from Godspell appearing in the Cumberland Meeting Room at noon.
Let’s have a strong showing of support for the Playhouse and all it does for our community.
There is a full schedule of concerts for August which will be detailed in the Library’s brochure. That’s right! Brochures are back starting in August.
Don’t forget tai chi starts Aug. 2. Call Art Circle Public Library at 931-484-6790 to schedule your time: 10 a.m. for beginners, 11 a.m. for intermediates.
Wear comfortable clothing and shoes.
Great New Books
New Women in The Old West: From Settlers to Suffragists, An Untold American Story by Winifred Gallagher
A “history of the American West told for the first time through the pioneering women who used the challenges of migration and settlement as opportunities to advocate for their rights, and transformed the country in the process [as] ... survival in this uncharted region required two hard-working partners, compelling women to take on equal responsibilities to men, proving to themselves--and their husbands--that they were capable of far more than society maintained”.
False Witness by Karin Slaughter
Slaughter shines an intense spotlight on a new normal laced with COVID-19 protocols and a cast of survivors battling a ruthless pandemic, a serial sadist, and a lifetime of unbeatable odds. The author doesn’t save her twists for the end, instead peppering them throughout the intricately layered story amid stomach-churning near misses and gripping character revelations. Equal parts hyper-realistic thriller and epic tragedy, Slaughter’s latest is pitch-perfect storytelling.
What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad
El Akkad follows up the sharply imagined second Civil War portrayed in American War with an investigation of the world refugee crisis. The only survivor of his ship’s Mediterranean passage, a 9-year-old Syrian boy named Amir, is rescued by a homeless girl native to the island where he has landed. The result is a moving story of survival and the need for compassion and camaraderie across languages, cultures, religions and borders.
This survey of women’s history in the American West more than explains many roles — social, economic, and political — that women took on and mastered during the pivotal years of 1840 through the early 20th century. The author explains that this was a time when American women of all races and ethnicities had few political and legal rights. Gallagher writes in her introduction that in the history of the American West, “women’s record of double-barreled achievement has been neglected.” With this work, the author goes a long way toward filling the information gap by highlighting stories of women who are often not mentioned in history textbooks, including Black suffragist Elizabeth Piper Ensley, Metis/Turtle Mountain Chippewa suffragist Marie Louise Bottineau Baldwin, and White suffragist-turned-physician Cora Smith Eaton. In each chapter, Gallagher renders portraits of a plethora of women from diverse ethnic, economic, and religious backgrounds, who exhibited independence and changed women’s roles in society.
Library Laugh I
Why was the bucket embarrassed on the beach? Because of how pail it was.
Libraries=Information
Water temperature is irrelevant in hand washing. Cool water is just as good as warmer water to get rid of bacteria.
Hotter water does cut through oil more quickly, so hands may feel cleaner — but very hot water can damage skin, which makes it more susceptible to bacteria.
A single pump of foam soap is just as effective for hand washing as four pumps. Ten to 20 seconds of rubbing hands together, followed by a 10-second rinse, is more effective than 5 seconds of scrubbing followed by rinsing … but washing for more than 20 seconds gives no additional benefit.
Soap marketed as antibacterial is no better at removing bacteria than plain soap.
Library Laugh II
What kind of bees are made of plastic? Frisbees.
Stingy Schobel Says
Get no-cost service at auto parts stores. If you buy windshield wipers or a battery at an auto parts store, the sales staff may be willing to install it for you. If they agree, it’ll be far cheaper than at a service shop.
Shop beyond Amazon. Amazon is so easy to use that it can become a pattern. But online services from Walmart, Target and Costco sometimes offer better deals. And online-only retailers like eBay—and, for electronics, Newegg—are sometimes cheaper.
