Your Uncle Gib doesn’t throw anything away. This is both a blessing and a curse. You get cursed for having so much “stuff” around, and then you get blessed when somebody wants a paper or picture from 50 years ago, and you have it.
This was one of those days. One friend needed a form from 2017, another a poem from 2013, and lo and behold I had them both. Scrapbooks are wonderful too. When contacted for a 50th wedding anniversary it turned out I had more things in my scrapbook than the couple had saved.
These comments are leading up to my Christmas column. Nothing had been found that spoke to me the way things were feeling this year. While going through old files a paper written years ago was uncovered. It was a paper about my family’s “Tiny Tim.”
We can’t know who will have a profound influence on us as we walk this journey called our lifetime. My “profound lesson” this time was to be in the form of a child with what we call “special needs.” Through the years I’ve learned that its not the child who has special needs, it is the family to whom the child has been entrusted by God. They are to learn the joy and challenges of their assigned task, and ways to help all of their family to function in just that way—as a family.
There is endless research to stay up to date on; the very latest technology and developments in the particular field. Interviewing anyone involved with the education process and the medical procedures. Knowing your neighborhood, the church attend, the friends you have in your home, all these things are a care factor. Though all these things are considerations in every family, they take on a new importance with a family that includes a special needs child or adult.
For our angel, his ears were very sensitive to sound, so remembering that speaking softly and not laughing too loud while in a room with him were things to be careful about. Always extending a greeting, a smile, a wave, or ‘how are you doing’ are always given understanding that there may be no acknowledgment that you’ve come into the home. God gave me a special gift when the home was visited and I was greeted with a smile and a kiss goodbye as I left! How special they were that day, and how much more special they would be within a short time.
At age twelve years, while undergoing routine surgery at a specialized hospital our family angel’s heart stopped beating and he went to be with the Lord.
Though he never spoke a word with his mouth, his life spoke volumes about the grace of God and the great love of Jesus. His obituary read in part, “The memory of the love his family gave him will always be a special treasure in our hearts. He is perfect in the arms of Jesus now and probably talking non-stop!”
Thank God for the time our family had with him, and the lessons in love that he was able to teach us all. The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, blessed be the name of the Lord. In the words of Tiny Tim, “God bless us every one!” Merry Christmas.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.