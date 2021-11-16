Dec. 6, Fair Park Senior Center will host our second annual Ladies Night Out. If you did not attend our last Ladies Night Out you won’t want to miss this one. This is a night that women of all ages come together for a night of food, fun, and a last stop shop before the holidays. We will have classic Christmas tunes, our free bags, bling, and things bingo, dinner, silent auction, and many different vendors set up for a great night out. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center. This includes your dinner and admission—bingo is free. If you would like to become a vendor please contact Alicia at 931-484-7416. This event will be held at the Community Complex.
* * *
Fair Park is excited to welcome the Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club. The next club meeting will be on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. here at Fair Park Senior Center located at 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville. The CPARC is an Amateur Radio or “HAM” organization, dedicated to the enjoyment and educational enrichment of members through the open sharing of ideas. We invite all amateur operators as well as anyone interested in becoming an amateur radio operator to any of our meetings. For more information please contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416.
* * *
Tickets are now on sale for our 11th Annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show with Ruth and Wayne Lucas and host DJ Garrison. Ruth Lucas does an amazing job coordinating this family favorite each year. This year’s show will feature Anthony Woolbright, Kristen Neeley, Opal Todd, Kendra Todd, Crossville Kickers, Annaliese Hayes, Ariella Hayes, Mona Donahue, Phil Ciancio, Elizabeth Brewer, Carlie Desebrais, Donna Garrison, The Grinch, Anna & Ace, Stage Manager Cheryl Woolbright, and last but not least, Santa Claus. Show will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the beautiful historic Palace Theatre. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center or the Palace Theatre. We hope to see you all there!
* * *
If you like to play bridge but have not in a while and would like to take a refresher’s class, look no further! Pat Bolz, a Fair Park bridge player and instructor, will be giving free classes here at Fair Park Senior Center. If you are interested please feel free to contact Fair Park at 931-484-7416.
* * *
Fair Park Senior Center is looking to start a writers group. This will be a supportive community of like-minded writers who come together to pursue the art and craft of writing. It’s a great opportunity to meet new people, make friends, find accountability partners, and discuss topics related to writing, publishing and selling your books. If you would like to be a part of this group please call Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for more information.
* * *
Fair Park is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here is the list of our daily activities:
Monday
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• 12 p.m. — Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Euchre, & Bridge
• 1 p.m. — Crochet club
• Billiards all day
Tuesday
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• 12:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
• 2 p.m. — Age of Pages writing group
• Billiards all day
Wednesday
• 9 a.m. — Wii Games
• 10 a.m. — Bingo
• 12 p.m. — Mexican Train
• 12:30 p.m. — Corn Hole
• 2 p.m. — Guitar Forum
• Billiards all day
Thursday
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• 12 p.m. — Mah Jongg
• 1 p.m. — Tai Chi
• 6:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
• Billiards all day
Friday
• 9:30 a.m. — Entertainment
• 10:30 a.m. — Bingo with sponsor
• 11:30 a.m. — Lunch
• 12:30 p.m. — all card games
• Billiards all day
For a full list of special monthly classes and events, please come by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
* * *
Come join us this Friday, Nov. 19, to help us welcome the Area Agency on Aging and Disability. They will be at Fair Park Senior Center at 9:45 to discuss helpful programs that are available to seniors that you may not know about or would like more information on. This will be an open discussion type seminar. We hope to see you all there.
* * *
Come on out and join us this Friday, Nov. 19, for our Thanksgiving dinner sponsored in part by Food City of Crossville. At 10:30 we will have bingo with our Life Care Center of Crossville. Following bingo Carolyn will be serving our Thanksgiving dinner. Following bingo and lunch we will be playing Hand & Foot, Euchre, Pinochle, and Bridge. Billiards will be open all day. Fair Park Senior Center is located at 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville, across from the Cumberland County Fairgrounds. If you have any questions or would like more info please feel free to stop by or call 931-484-7416. Our regular business hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We hope to see everyone Friday.
* * *
Pam Emery from the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is returning to Fair Park Senior Center for a second art class this month. This will be an afternoon of creativity and laughter you will not want to miss.
Friday, Nov. 19, class will begin at 1 p.m. and finish at 3 p.m.
The student will first make a painting on Yupo paper and gauze, then create a holiday ornament with the fiber art, as well as a greeting card, magnet and bookmark.
Class fee is $5.
Pre-registration is required. Please contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416.
