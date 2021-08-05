David Elton Hale was born on Dec. 4, 1979, in Crossville, to Donald and Andrea Davis Hale. He passed away on July 24, 2021. He is survived by his father, Donald Hale; children, Tanner Hale and Titan Hale; and brother, Allen Hale (Toni). He is preceded in death by his mother, Andrea Hale. A p…