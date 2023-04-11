On Wednesday, April 12 at noon, Nathan Bailey, a Conservation employee at the Cumberland Mountain State Park, will enlighten us on the Go Green With Us initiatives at Tennessee State Parks in the Cumberland Room at the Library. In today’s environment, this will be an interesting and worthwhile presentation. Come and enjoy.
Dark Angel by John Sanford
After investigator Letty Davenport partners with agent Barb Cartwright, she’s invited to a private club, the Washington Ladies Peace-Maker Society. It’s a shooting club with a difference, the women are all killers. Her friendships come in handy when she needs backup on her next assignment. The National Security Agency asks Letty to partner with a man who specializes in computers. The two will head to California, trying to meet up with a group called Ordinary People, hackers who might be planning to shut down the natural gas supply in a northern city. But Letty doesn’t trust the NSA connection. When she discovers that the hackers have messed with Russian train schedules, she realizes she’s been picked to protect the hackers on a secret assignment: hack into the Russian train schedules as Russia plans to invade Ukraine. However, Letty will need to bring in more protection when the Russians attempt to stop the hackers.
The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda
At the start of this tempestuous, emotionally wrenching tale of courage, betrayal, guilt and just maybe forgiveness from bestseller Megan Miranda, Cassidy Bent is reluctantly preparing for an annual ritual: the weeklong reunion at a secluded beach house on North Carolina’s Outer Banks of what were initially nine survivors of a horrific accident a decade earlier when they were high school seniors and a dozen students and teachers died after the two vans carrying them home in rain-lashed darkness from a service trip in Tennessee plunged into a river. The former classmates are about the last people any of them want to see at this point, as well as the only ones who share the secrets of what they did to walk out of the woods alive. Now, their number has shrunk to seven after the apparent death by suicide of a onetime close friend of Cassidy, the second such death. The suspense and danger escalate as the narrative alternates between the present and the night of the tragedy.
Life and Other Love Songs by Anissa Gray
Family secrets and generational trauma take center stage in Gray’s (The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls) powerfully written historical novel. When Oz Armstead disappeared on his 37th birthday, his wife Deborah and 16 year old daughter Trinity were devastated. Eight years later, in the 1980s, Deborah has him declared dead. Then the novel flashes back to the early 1960s, before the disappearance, to the period of Deborah’s and Oz’s courtship and the early years of their marriage. Detroit-born and bred Deborah hopes to be discovered by Motown, but when circumstances force her to give up on stardom, her occasional drinking becomes worse. Deborah’s drinking, plus the effects of Oz’s troubled childhood, causes fractures in their marriage. In the after-disappearance period, Trinity and Deborah try to move on with their lives. But Trinity’s abandonment issues cause her to mess up her romantic relationship, while Deborah hits rock bottom. As Deborah begins to recover parts of her lost dreams, Trinity realizes she has to change her ways before they affect her son.
What is the best flower for a boy to give his mom?
A son-flower!
Many people complain about the inability to focus, emotional instability and poor stress response. Other common complaints include weak immunity, hair loss and acne. Surprisingly, all of these problems can be related to one important micronutrient: zinc. According to a study, one out of seven people in the world suffer from zinc deficiency. Zinc is an essential nutrient that our bodies can’t manufacture or store. It must be continuously provided directly from food or supplied from nutritional supplements. After iron, zinc is the most important trace element in our bodies. It exists in every cell and serves at least nine functions.
What is the opposite of lady fingers?
Mentos.
Did you know more than 12 million tons of furniture is thrown out every year, and almost all of it ends up in landfills? Among the biggest items are sofas; there are things you can do to make sure your own sofa lasts (almost) a lifetime. First, keep your sofa away from the sun’s rays, which can fade fabrics (also known as “sun-bleaching”). Rotate cushions so they wear evenly -- this will prevent denting and help them maintain their shape. Spot-treat spills quickly, and vacuum often to keep dirt, dust and debris out of the fabric.
