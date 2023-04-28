Join the Cumberland County Community Band on May 25 as it ushers in summer with its final concert of the 2022-’23 season.
Dancing into Summer will feature a variety of familiar tunes which will surely get those toes tapping have the audience singing along.
The free concert starts at 7 p.m. at Stone Memorial High School at 2800 Cook Rd., Crossville.
Musical highlights/special features of the upcoming concert will include:
First Suite in E-flat for Military Band. The First Suite in E-flat was composed in 1909 and premiered by the Royal Military School of Music Band in 1920.
The appearance of this composition marks the beginning of an era of original works for wind band.
Many in the music world maintain that The First Suite is regarded as the cornerstone of the Wind Band Repertoire and is a first-rate piece in both content and craftsmanship.
Excluding Sousa marches, it is probably the most frequently played composition in the wind band repertoire.
The Root Beer Rag. This composition from Billy Joel’s album “Streetlife Serenade” is a unique instrumental piece in a very fast ragtime style. It is one of three studio instrumentals that Joel has released.
Motown Revue. A movin’ and groovin’ musical tribute, it includes three classic hits: “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” (Marvin Gaye); “My Girl” (The Temptations) and “ABC” (The Jackson Five).
Blue Tango. An instrumental version of “Blue Tango” recorded by Leroy Anderson reached No. 1 on the Billboard chart in 1952. It was later turned into a popular song with lyrics by Mitchell Parish. Numerous artists have since covered “Blue Tango.”
Swing Till the Wall Comes Down. This swinging jazz setting is based on the spiritual “Joshua Fought the Battle of Jericho.” Percussion and low instrumental voices lay down a solid groove providing a setting for the swinging melody.
Beer Barrel Polka. This polka is so popular that it is sung in more than a dozen languages worldwide. Don’t be shy when others in the audience start singing along.
The Lord of the Dance.From “Riverdance” fame, this title cut features dramatic and energetic Irish/Celtic dance music.
Moon River. Henry Mancini’s iconic ballad has won numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Grammy for Record of the Year. It has been recorded by countless artists over the years
Tennessee Waltz. A popular country music song written by Pee Wee King in 1946 with lyrics by Redd Stewart, it was first released in January 1948. In the nearly 70 years since, the song has been recorded by literally hundreds of performers.
As a reminder, band membership is comprised of individuals from Crossville and neighboring cities and towns with a love for continuing their lifelong interest in music.
Band musicians include both active and retired music teachers, including trained musicians who have served as university, high school and elementary school band directors, professional players and those musicians returning to their instruments after a time of inactivity.
Led by Director Bill Kerr and Assistant Director Ruth Ann Tuten, the band also includes some talented high school band students.
Rehearsals, at 6 p.m. each Tuesday at Cumberland County High School, will resume in September.
The band is proud to support community high school musicians with the Patricia and Emery Nagy Scholarship, created in memory of two of its founding members. High school students who participate in high school band and the Community Band are eligible for scholarships from $300-$1,000.
Cumberland County Community Band also supports the STARTS — Support the Arts — program which provides additional funding goals for the fine arts programs of band, chorus, classroom, music, drama and visual arts in the Cumberland County school system.
The summer concert is sponsored by Tim and Sue Tewalt
