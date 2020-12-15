Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for Aunt Tillie, Cousin George or that other hard-to-buy-for relative? You’re running out of time, but there’s hope to be had, adjacent to the historic Post Office in Crab Orchard.
On Dec. 19, the Crab Orchard Main Street Market and Dinky Doo’s present the Gnome for the Holidays shopping spectacular. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at 154 Main St., in the building with the Black Mountain Trading Company signage. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
More than two dozen crafters, gift and food vendors will be on hand, selling handmade quilted items, soaps, Christmas ornaments and jewelry, plus local honey, candles, pepper jellies, original photographs, greeting cards and books by local authors. Other vendors will offer essential oils, a variety of baked goods, lavender-infused items, antique ornaments, mugs, aprons, shirts and custom crayons.
There’ll be games and crafts for the kids, plus cookies, Grinch punch (word on the street is the organizers somehow wangled the Grinch’s secret recipe) and a gnome-themed scavenger hunt. Prizes will be awarded to children who successfully complete the gnome-finding mission.
As a special treat, organizers report there’ll be a visit by The Grinch himself, who has agreed to take a break from his busy pre-holiday Grinching activities to pose for pictures with the kids (and the young at heart) from noon until 3. Any child who comes to visit with the Grinch will receive a gift.
Longtime Crab Orchard resident J.E. Davenport said the vintage building was built in 1912. In its early years, Davenport said, it was used as a slaughterhouse. In 1955, fire destroyed a good part of the structure – and burn marks are still visible along some of the interior brickwork. After its reconstruction, the building housed a variety of businesses, including a general mercantile, a pool room, the Homestead Timber Company, a restaurant and a karaoke bar. Another area resident said the building also previously housed a gun shop.
Despite some updates, the building still retains much of its old-time charm, which makes it an ideal setting for this holiday shopping extravaganza. Event organizer Sandy Hiehle said being in the building again brings back a flood of childhood memories for her.
“I lived in Crab Orchard from the time I was three months old until I was 14,” Hiehle said. During that time, the building housed the Kemmer & Bristow General Merchandise, and she detailed how the shopkeepers would give each child shopper a little brown bag and let them go back behind the counter to make their own candy selections.
And when she started ninth grade, the mercantile was where she and the other local kids would wait for the school bus.
But some of her fondest memories of Kemmer & Bristow’s were from her younger years.
“Our kindergarten teacher would walk us from the old school to Kemmer’s for penny candy or ice cream on special occasions,” Hiehle reminisced with a warm smile. “So many things come to mind. I want others to learn to love the building and have amazing memories there as well.”
And Gnome for the Holidays offers a great start toward making that happen.
