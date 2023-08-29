The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library will welcome speaker Sean Driscoll, East Tennessee Gleaners Cooperative president, to their Sept. 7 meeting.
Gleaning is the process of harvesting produce that is left over from a regular farmer’s harvest that they intend to “plow under,” or as in some cases with the ETGC, crops that are planted specifically for the cooperative to harvest.
The ETGC offers classes on how to can produce so that members can have provisions all year long. In recent years, they have expanded classes on how to make cheese, mustards, spices, vanillas, and even sewing and cake decorating. Membership is $10 per family per year with the stipulation that members must give 10 hours of community service, such as the actual gleaning in the fields.
Members also are required to donate 10% of what they pick, as the ETGC donates to area food banks.
A premium membership of $30 per family per year is also available for those wishing to be alleviated of the community service component.
Classes are held at various area churches and are free to members and $5 to the public.
Classes that are held at the Art Circle Public Library are free to the public. Membership is limited and open during January. Those interested in joining the Gleaners can find their announcements at etcg.org or on Facebook under the East Tennessee Gleaners Cooperative.
Social hour for the Friends meeting starts at 9:30 a.m., with the meeting at 10 in the Cumberland Meeting Room on the first floor in the Library.
The meeting is free.
Friends of the Library membership is $6 for the year and open to all in the community.
