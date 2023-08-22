Gary Moore is right a home in the skies. He’s a former Marine Corps fighter pilot who flies a private plane and will pilot a flying car he’ll assemble from a kit.
Moore is reaching new heights in his flying exploits, transporting some passengers that don’t wear a seatbelt or listen to music on their phones.
The Fairfield Glade resident is a volunteer for Pilots N Paws, a national organization that places rescue animals.
Moore and his wife, Sharon, have flown two missions. They’re joined by their dog, Molly, a Havanese and bichon mix who wears Molly muffs to protect her hearing and, according to Sharon, loves to fly.
“It’s an opportunity to give back, to do something else with my military flight training,” Gary said. “We love animals and want to help out.”
Moore learned about Pilot N Paws through a pamphlet at Crossville airport in the spring and subsequently signed up for the program.
The nonprofit group offers a meeting place for volunteer pilots and plane owners willing to assist with animal transportation.
For their first mission, the Moores flew Miss Cookie, an 18-month-old beagle mix, from Memphis to Crossville. They took it to Focus on Cumberland County Animal Safety, which will keep the dog until they can place it in a home.
The second mission involved transporting seven puppies, raised by a Crossville woman, to the Birmingham, AL, area.
They were taken to the Big Dog Ranch Rescue, where they were spayed or neutered and received shots before being put up for adoption. Sharon said they’ll likely be adopted in the Northeast.
Sharon described Pilots N Paws, which provides the crates to transport the animals, as a great organization that has pilots from around the country as volunteers.
It helps address the issue of many dogs in the Southeast needing homes. With stricter spaying and neutering policies in the North, Sharon said many of the animals (mostly dogs) are placed in homes in that part of the country.
The Moores aren’t limiting their altruistic animal endeavors to Pilot N Paws. They’re also part of a group that’s helping orphaned black bear cubs.
Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend, TN, takes in orphaned cubs, provides rehabilitative services and returns them to the wild.
The organization started in 1989 in response to a growing number of orphaned bear cubs and was granted nonprofit status the following year.
Gary said they were contacted for one rescue mission but were unable to do it due to a scheduling conflict.
The Moores and their animal friends fly in a Beechcraft Bonanza single-engine plane that seats six.
Gary said the plane has double doors in the back that make it well-planned to transport dogs, cats and bears.
Now all they need are some lions and tigers to go along with the bears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.