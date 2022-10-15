Laurie Birt of Smoky Mountain Service Dogs will be the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club’s guest speaker on Oct. 18.
The club meets at noon in The Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Birt has been a volunteer with Smoky Mountain Service Dogs for more than eight years. She is currently the director of community events, the handler for Canine Ambassador Hooligan, and serves on the board of directors.
Birt said she is grateful for the connections she has made within the veteran community and enjoys sharing the agency’s mission with organizations from scout troops, church groups, civic clubs and just about anybody who will listen.
Hooligan is the real star of the show and loves to show off many of the skills he has learned along the way.
The public is welcome to attend and meet Fairfield Glade Rotarians.
Email Ro Kessberger, membership chair, at ksbrgr9401@yahoo.com for more information, and check out the Club’s Facebook.
The Rotary motto is “Service Above Self.”
