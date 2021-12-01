Fairfield Glade Racquet Center has done it again! The Women’s USTA 55 and Over team recently won the state championships in Knoxville.
They competed against teams from all over the state, and only dropped one match en route to their victory.
They will now travel to Mobile, AL, to compete in sectionals which will feature all of the southern state teams who won their respective state tournaments.
The Racquet Center wants to wish the ladies the best of luck and hope they return with another victory!
