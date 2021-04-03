Stone Memorial High School senior Chloe Elizabeth Smith has been named one of two Fairfield Glade Lions Club Students of the Month for March.
Smith was selected by her school counselor Andrea Simmons to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program.
Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Smith Student of the Month along with her corporate partner, Cumberland Waste Disposal Inc.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Smith has been involved in numerous school activities for several years, including SMHS Dance Team, Beta Club, Renaissance Club, Football Hostess, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and coordinating the School Health Committee.
She has been in the top 10% of her class throughout high school.
Smith has been involved in other activities, organizations, and volunteer work. She has attended the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference, and the Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening Conference.
She served as a 4-H teen counselor for three years.
Her community volunteer work includes bell ringing for the Salvation Army, gift wrapping for Christmas on the Mountain, and serving Art Circle Public Library, Apple Festival, Panther Dash Races and the Rotary Chili Cook-Off.
Smith has been a vacation Bible school volunteer, nursery volunteer, and fine arts camp assistant leader for Crossville First United Methodist Church.
She has been active in the Crossville Center of Dance for 15 years. Her hobbies include jazz, ballet, modern, tap, hip-hop and pointe dancing.
Smith’s future plans include enrolling in a four-year university and graduating with a science degree. She plans to continue her education attending dental school.
Smith is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school.
Cumberland Waste Disposal Inc. and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
Smith and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April with all “Students of the Month.” The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
