Stone Memorial High School senior Conor Olsen been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club January 2021 Student of the Month.
Olsen was selected by his school counselor Missy Miller to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Conor “Student of the Month” along with his corporate partner, Highland Construction, Inc.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school. Conor is a dual enrollment student at SMHS and TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) for collision repair. Conor serves as a church attendant at Revelation Church and does car detailing in the spring and summer.
Conor is employed part-time as a cashier at Rural King in Crossville.
His hobbies include fishing, helping others and DIY projects at home.
Conor’s future plan includes obtaining employment in a body shop after graduation. His goal is to have his own body shop.
Conor is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during his four years in high school. Highland Construction, Inc. and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish him much success in his future goals.
Conor and his parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions Dinner meeting in April 2021 with all “Students of the Month.” The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
