The Fairfield Glade Garden Club’s annual spring plant and bake sale is coming up next week.
Geraniums grown by Danny Wilson’s greenhouse management class at Cumberland County High School will sell for $7 each.
Ferns will be priced at $15 each.
The sale will be Monday-Tuesday, April 18-19, at the CCHS greenhouse in Crossville; and Thursday-Friday, April 21-22 at Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade. Sale hours will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. all four days.
Plant sales proceeds benefit the CCHS greenhouse management program and the Fairfield Glade Garden Club’s Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund.
Scholarships are available annually for students interested in careers in agriculture, animal science and environmental fields.
The scholarship fund will also receive all proceeds from the Garden Club’s semiannual bake sale that will accompany the plant sale at Village Green Mall from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Homemade goodies of all kinds will be available.
BirdDog Marketing will also be at Village Green Mall during the sale. Anyone between the ages of 50-70 is encouraged to stop by their table to test the ease of opening containers.
For each person who participates in the free trial, the Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund will receive $5.
Community members are encouraged to arrive early for best plant color and food selections. Bring containers for taking plants home.
