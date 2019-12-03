Especially for the holidays, the Fairfield Glade Garden Club will host a poinsettia sale at the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5 and 6. Thursday's hours at the mall are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday's hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To purchase these lovely locally-grown poinsettias, please arrive early for the best selection and bring trays or containers for transportation to a car and home. All poinsettias are priced at $7 each. Choices will be red, white, marbled or winter rose (red) with its ruffled or rose-like petals.
Garden Club members will also be selling a special offering of delicious home-baked goods for holiday giving, get-togethers or parties.
All poinsettias are grown by Cumberland County High School students under supervision of their instructor Danny Wilson. All proceeds of the poinsettia and bake sale will be used to support the CCHS horticultural program and the Fairfield Glade Garden Club annual scholarship fund available to local students pursuing careers in agriculture, animal science and environmental fields.
For any questions, please contact fggardenclub@gmail.com.
