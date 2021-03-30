Spring has come to the Plateau, and with it a variety of flying friends who play a vital role in pollinating flowers, trees and crops.
Bees, butterflies and other pollinators take pollen from plant to plant, helping those plants to reproduce and provide food. As you plan your spring landscaping, consider how you can offer a helping hand to these pollinators.
“Planting for pollinators is a much needed help to the wildlife and plant life in our area. Lush green yards are the same thing as deserts to most insects since there’s really nothing there to eat,” said Jeremy Shoemaker, a local beekeeper and president of the Cumberland County Beekeepers Association.
Bees and other pollinators need a helping hand.
A Feb. 6, 2020, report by the Washington Post found the areas populated by bumblebees fell 46% in North America and 17% in Europe. That followed several years of commercial honeybees suffering from Colony Collapse Disorder. First identified in 2006, Colony Collapse Disorder is defined as a colony with no adult bees and no dead bee bodies but with a live queen, honey and immature bees still present.
While butterflies, moths, hummingbirds, beetles — even wasps — help pollinate flowers, bees pollinate flowers more often than any other group. Bees gather a sugar-rich nectar to give them energy for their work and protein-rich pollen used to feed their young.
One way to help is by including native plants in your landscape design.
Gregg Upchurch, agricultural agent with the Cumberland County Extension Office, said University of Tennessee Extension offers resources to help individuals plan “Smart Yards.”
Many pollinators feed on specific plants — like hummingbirds supping from tubular honeysuckle flowers or sweat bees feeding on open-faced sunflowers.
Native plants also require less water than non-native ornamental plants and are adapted to local conditions, requiring less maintenance.
Shoemaker said, “The addition of native plants and non-invasive plants to supplement the diet of the pollinators is a big help to keep both the insects alive and increase the health of many other plants in our environment. The pollinators and plants need each other to thrive in the environment.”
Shoemakers said pollinators need variety. While they can eat a field of row crops, he likens that to grocery stores being stocked with only white bread.
“Sure, we could live on it, but we wouldn’t be healthy and we likely wouldn’t thrive,” he said.
Shoemaker recommends creating small spaces with a variety of pollinators that bloom throughout the spring, summer and into fall.
“While one or two plants won’t make the difference in a honey crop for a local bee hive, it can make a difference for some of the native pollinators that are struggling to adapt to the new environments we are creating around our homes,” Shoemaker said. “The small space you dedicate may make a huge difference for the entire food chain around your home.
“Plus, the honey bees could use some help, too.”
You may find your plantings attract more than just bees. A flowering oasis can also help butterflies.
“While I am a beekeeper, it’s quite thrilling to find Monarch caterpillars enjoying the milkweed in my fields,” Shoemaker said.
He’s found Ironweed to also be a popular choice for pollinators. And, the Vietx Negundo offers nectar for the bees during the sweltering days of July and August. That’s not a native plant, he notes, but it’s also not an invasive variety.
You can find extensive lists of native plants — bulbs, perennials, annuals, biennials, shrubs, trees and more — online at tnyards.utk.edu.
Upchurch pointed to a recently released publication: Plants for Tennessee Landscapes. It lists a variety of plants suitable for Tennessee, with comments on which plants attract pollinators.
The UT Gardens at Crossville Plateau Discovery Gardens, on Hwy. 70 N. in Crossville, also offers demonstration gardens where you can see many of these plants. The gardens also helps individuals see how different plants thrive on the Cumberland Plateau, which can help in choosing additions for your landscape.
