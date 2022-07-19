March right in to the Cumberland Meeting Room, July 20 at noon to hear music and insights by Dwight Wages on John Philip Sousa: The March King. I’ll guarantee you’ll be in step to the music.
Before or after the concert take a few minutes to view the needlepoint and art on the wall outside the Cumberland Room that the visual art teachers at our high schools and a curriculum development supervisor have provided for your pleasure.
Library Laugh I
Why did the rooster cross the road?
To prove he wasn’t a chicken.
Great New Books
Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva
Legendary spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon has at long last severed ties with Israeli intelligence and settled quietly in Venice, the only place where he has ever truly known peace. His beautiful wife, Chiara, has taken over the day-to-day management of the Tiepolo Restoration Company and their two young children are discreetly enrolled in a neighborhood scuola elementare. For his part, Gabriel spends his days wandering the streets and canals of the watery city, bidding farewell to the demons of his tragic, violent past. But when the eccentric London art dealer Julian Isherwood asks Gabriel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the rediscovery and lucrative sale of a centuries-old painting, he is drawn into a deadly game of cat and mouse where nothing is as it seems. Gabriel soon discovers that the work in question, a portrait of an unidentified woman attributed to Sir Anthony van Dyck, is almost certainly a fiendishly clever fake. To find the mysterious figure who painted it—and uncover a multibillion-dollar fraud at the pinnacle of the art world—Gabriel conceives one of the most elaborate deceptions of his career. If it is to succeed, he must become the very mirror image of the man he seeks: the greatest art forger the world has ever known.
Switchboard Soldiers by Jennifer Chiaverini
So much new information is packed into this story that it becomes the best kind of history lesson. In 1917, Marie in Cincinnati, Grace in New York City and Vivian in Los Angeles are all young women working a switchboard at their local telephone company. When the U.S. Army Signal Corps sends out a call for experienced operators fluent in French, they were among the few able to pass rigorous enlistment examinations. Once deployed, the women found themselves widely dispersed and facing unique challenges, but always connected. Chiaverini makes it easy to identify with and care about these women who come from three regions of the United States and have differing familial and cultural backgrounds but share the motivation of patriotism for multiple countries. The dangers of war are neatly integrated into daily lives and geographic locations, Chiaverini also addresses gender and race inequities and the insidious dangers of the spread of influenza on overseas troop transport.
The Retreat by Sarah Pearse
This is a riveting, twisty page-turner. Memories of the murders at Reaper’s Rock, a small island off England’s coast, still linger. But, 20 years later, it’s the site of a luxury eco-resort. When the guests find a body on the beach, Detective Sergeant Elin Warner is sent to the island. After a recent case triggered panic attacks, Elin isn’t sure she’s ready to run an investigation again. It appears the young woman’s death, a fall over a banister, was an accident, but she wasn’t supposed to be on the island and something about her death tweaks Elin’s suspicion. When two more people die, Elin begins to wonder if the stories of a curse on the island might be true. The murders pile up, Elin and Police Constable Steed dig into the island’s history of murder and violence, looking for connections to the current deaths.
Stingy Schobel Says
You may not be familiar with your car’s “recirculation” button, which functions in tandem with your air conditioning.
It’s designed to recirculate the cool air inside the car instead of pulling in fresh hot air from the outside. Using this function helps keep things cooler inside the car and reduces fossil fuel and energy usage as well.
It’s also a much better function to use when you’re stuck in summer traffic—recirculating clean air can keep pollutants like carbon monoxide outside and not in your car.
Library Laugh II
What happens to deposed kings?
They get throne away.
Libraries=
Information
Man’s best friend also needs protection from the sun’s harsh rays. If you’re planning to spend a lot of time outdoors with your dog, consider applying sunscreen to their snout. Since their coat acts as a natural sun protection barrier, it’s the non-fur areas — like their snout and underbelly — that need SPF the most. But be sure to choose a sunscreen that has no zinc oxide. This chemical is toxic to animals, so check labels very carefully.
