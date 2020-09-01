Cumberland County Girl Scout Troop 3187 members recently visited Landscape Solutions and Plateau Discovery Gardens as part of their work toward badges.
“Despite COVID restrictions ruining most of our year, we are focusing our time on things that aren’t affected by these problems; plants,” said Troop Leader Addie Jennings.
Landscape Solutions, a garden center in Fairfield Glade, took the troop of students in grades 5-8 on a tour of the greenhouses for Junior Scouts’ Gardener and Flowers badges.
“The employees were very enthusiastic while showing us the many ways to care for plants,” Jennings said. “They even set up a table for us to plant Coleus we could bring home. We love finding resources like this.”
Plateau Discovery Gardens, also known as UT AgResearch Plateau Research and Education Center, offered resources for the Cadette Scouts’ tree badge and the Junior Scouts’ flower badge.
The staff also helped the girls experience the fun of eating plants straight from nature, finding caterpillars and butterflies everywhere, and exploring anything that attracted their interest.
“We love places that encourage curiosity. We donated bare root seedlings (trees) to them in March but, thanks to COVID, were not able to plant them at that time. They did put aside a tree for our Cadettes to plant before leaving this visit though. So sweet!” Jennings said.
“We had a great time at both places.”
