You all know the story, but you’ve never seen it like this before.
Cumberland County Playhouse presents “Scrooge: The Musical” on the Mainstage, opening on Friday, Nov. 5.
Written by Leslie Bricusse, “Scrooge: The Musical” is based on Charles Dickens’ renowned classic, A Christmas Carol, and developed it into a musical for the stage and screen alike. It was a novel idea (pun intended) for sure on Bricusse’s part, but the extravagant lengths- not to mention, the heights- CCP has gone through to produce the show has created a live theater masterpiece that is as beautiful to watch as it is to hear. Naturally, but not surprisingly, The Playhouse pulls out all the stops for an absolutely epic production and is a credit to Bricusse’s work.
The musical opens on Christmas Eve in 1860’s in Cheapside, London. The story follows the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Jason Ross. Many adjectives of the negative variety come to mind when describing Scrooge, who is both the antagonist and protagonist in this story. Case and point, and as simply put as possible, Scrooge is a selfish, crotchety, old, soulless, grubby money-lending miser. In Scrooge’s crotchety cruelness, he loves to keep people owing, and the power it gives him over his borrowers, almost as much as he loves the money itself.
But with Ross in the role, he’s also bigger than life and can fill all the space on the stage on his own. Ross brings Scrooge’s character into a new era, where audience members laud his hateful humor. As Scrooge, Ross is the most endearing miser the audience has ever met or felt guilty about loving.
Scrooge’s clerk, Bob Cratchit (Justin Burr), is a kind and gentle married father of five who holds no contempt for his task master of an employer. Scrooge’s antics have him acting as though he is doing Bob a favor by underpaying him for his work. Bob’s youngest, Tiny Tim (Evan Lisic, Harper Hadden), is seriously ill, but the tight-knit family - Mrs. Cratchit (Weslie Webster), Peter (David Kappel, Luke Smith), Martha (Zolah Beeler, Kyra Crosby), Kathy (Sarah Norris, Mahala Lantry) and Belinda (Kylan Ritchie, Morgan Neal)- is thankful for what they have and keep their hopes warm by being together.
As the townsfolk are abuzz with the cheer of Christmas festivities, Scrooge is miffed at all the merrymaking. After all, why would they be happy about Christmas when they owe money to him? At home, alone, on Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his dead business partner, Jacob Marley (Daniel Black) to warn him that if he didn’t change his fate would be realized in chains. To say the least, Black is a sight on stage and commands the stage with a force that does not go unnoticed.
As Jacob, he foretells that three spirits, the Ghost of Christmas Past (Lauren Marshall), the Ghost of Christmas Present (Britt Hancock), and Ghost of Christmas Yet-to-Come (Jacob Alexander), would pay Scrooge a visit and to take the lessons they taught lest his soul be doomed.
As the Ghost of Christmas Past, Marshall is a posh, well-dressed lady who takes Scrooge through his deep imbedded heartache with her angelic voice to scenes of his past to remind him of a time when he knew what really mattered in life and the moment his priorities changed for the worse. The Ghost of Christmas Past breaks Scrooge’s heart in preparation for his next visitor the Ghost of Christmas Present.
Hancock is unmistakably majestic with his robe and crown on the throne as the Ghost of Christmas Present. His impressive hearty laugh rings true throughout the theater with such ethereal notes that you almost believe he is a spirit descended. The jollier of the visiting spirits, he takes Scrooge to see how humbly the Cratchits live and Scrooge sees that despite their meager living, they are still thankful. Scrooge is stirred with concern for Tiny Tim’s condition, the first of many changes he makes in his heart. He then takes Scrooge to see his nephew, Harry (Christian Melhuish), celebrating Christmas with his wife and friends and learns exactly how lowly people view him.
The Ghost of Christmas Yet-to-Come is Scrooge’s final and terribly ominous visitor and is the epitome of dissonance. The spirit shows Scrooge the fate of Tiny Tim, and himself, if he did not change while the townsfolk celebrate and dance on his grave.
Early on Christmas morning, Scrooge finds himself changed and in a position to give more than he ever took, starting with his faithful clerk, Bob, and the Cratchit family, especially Tiny Tim.
The Bible warns, “Neither a borrower nor a lender be.” The Playhouse’s production of “Scrooge: The Musical” expands on that them to go beyond the subject of money. You don’t “lend” a kindness with the expectation that it will be repaid. You don’t “borrow” a favor to owe one. With this, a concept of “give or forgive” to not put others in your debt is realized.
Beyond the bounty of talented actors, the set design is impeccable and ideal, with a cobblestoned London-scape and cleverly designed mobile duel-purposed pieces. The costume designs are absolutely breathtaking, memorable, accurate, and colorful. From the perfectly splendid line of striking costumes, each including multiple layers and detailed pieces evokes the emotions of each character. From the Fezziwig party to the chimney sweeps, the costumes take the production into nothing short of professional and grandeur.
Come and visit The Playhouse for holiday theatrics this season. “Scrooge: The Musical” plays through Dec. 18. Coming soon to CCP is “Plaid Tidings,” a special holiday edition of “Forever Plaid.” It is rated G and runs Nov. 19 through Dec. 19.
