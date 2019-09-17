On Sept. 13, the 127 South Seniors and guests enjoyed bingo called by Pat Fredley and also their snacks and coffee. Thanks, Pat! The seniors appreciate and thank Dr. Donald Hooie, who provided the gifts for bingo on Friday morning.
The meeting was called to order by President Jan Neitzke, with the opening prayer by Mary Brown and the Pledge of Allegiance by Gene Brown.
Jan reminded us the bluegrass group led by Gene Brown and friends will be playing every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. from now on. Thank you to everyone who participated in the 127 Corridor Sale, which is the center’s big moneymaker. Also, check that Kroger receipt shows the Cumberland County Senior Center at the bottom so it gets credit. Gameday was set for Sept. 17.
Jan gave an update on Richard Ferguson who is doing better. Also keep Shirley Johnson, Beverly Fenton and Joy Moyer in your prayers. Conley Howard is also doing much better.
Jan informed everyone of the trip to the Cherokee Casino on Tuesday. Let’s give her a thank you for the work she does in planning the trips.
Tom Fincher suggests everyone get tickets for the United Fund benefit variety show on Sept. 28, as the United Fund supports many causes right here in Crossville. The show will be held at the Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. and will feature Fincher and friends. Buy your tickets now for $12 and support the community. It will be a great show with many stars such as the 3 Good Looking Guys, Terri Utsey and Regina Stevens and many others who volunteer to help friends and neighbors in need.
Next, guest Captain Brian Eckelson from the Crossville Police Department gave a very informative speech about the various scams that affect the community and neighbors. Thanks to Captain Eckelson for his very interesting speech and for answering questions about the many scams that occur in the community.
Then, Leonard Hollendar led everyone in the closing prayer, and they all enjoyed the delicious meal including chicken and dumplings and side dishes prepared and served by the members. Stay safe and enjoy this great place they live in until next time.
