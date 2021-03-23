Hurry! The Adult Winter Reading Club ends March 31. Be sure to get your entries in for a chance to win the grand prize: a Kindle 10.
Great New Books
Win by Harlan Coben. Coben gives readers a propulsive plot that hinges on the discovery of a stolen Vermeer and a reach-back to a kidnapping 24 years earlier. A wealthy hoarder is found murdered in his New York penthouse; a Vermeer, long missing, is found on his wall. The FBI brings the mystery’s hero, Windsor Horne Lockwood III (called “Win”), to the scene, where Win’s long-lost monogrammed suitcase is found. The Vermeer was owned by Win’s grandfather, whose cousin Patricia had the suitcase when she was kidnapped.
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn’t Come Easy by Chip Gaines. Chip Gaines offers his hilarious wit and trademark wisdom on the value of network-building, the relationships and connections that are so critical to our success and happiness both in business but also in the greater arena of life.
The Cook of the Halcyon by Andrea Camilleri. Two deaths, the suicide of a newly laid-off worker and an unscrupulous businessman found murdered, lead Inspector Montalbano to inspect the Halcyon, a nearly abandoned mysterious ship with no passengers.
Not Yet Dark by Peter Robinson. Property developer Connor Clive Blaydon has been murdered, and as they look at footage from the numerous spy cams Blaydon has scattered about his mansion, DCI Alan Banks and his Yorkshire team feel sure they’ll spot the culprit. Instead, they witness a brutal rape that shifts the entire premise of the case.
Meant To Be by Jude Deveraux. It’s 1972 and times are changing. In the small farming community of Mason, Kansas, Vera and Kelly Exton are known for their ambitions. Vera is an activist who wants to join her boyfriend in the Peace Corps. But she is doing her duty caring for her widowed mother and younger sister until Kelly is firmly established. Kelly is studying to become a veterinarian. She plans to marry her childhood sweetheart and eventually take over his father’s veterinary practice.
But it’s a tumultuous time and neither sister is entirely happy with the path that’s been laid out for her. As each evaluates her options, everything shifts. Do you do what’s right for yourself or what others want? By having the courage to follow their hearts these women will change lives for the better and the effects will be felt by the generations that follow. Meant to Be delivers an emotional, smart, funny and wise lesson about the importance of being true to yourself.
Gathering Dark by Candice Fox. A convicted killer. A gifted thief. A vicious gang lord. A disillusioned cop. Together they’re a missing girl’s only hope. Dr. Blair Harbour, once a wealthy, respected pediatric surgeon, is now an ex-con down on her luck. She’s determined to keep her nose clean and win back custody of her son. But when her former cellmate begs for help to find her missing daughter, Blair is compelled to put her new-found freedom on the line. Detective Jessica Sanchez has always had a difficult relationship with the LAPD. And her inheritance of a multi-million dollar mansion as a reward for catching a killer has just made her police enemy number one. It’s been ten years since Jessica arrested Blair for cold-blooded murder. So when Jessica opens the door to the disgraced doctor late one night she expects abuse, maybe even violence. What comes next is a plea for help.
Covid-19 isn’t the only ailment that leads to smell loss (also known as anosmia). A 2017 study from the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that a lack of smell ability in older adults of normal cognition consistently identified those who would suffer from Alzheimer’s disease in later life. Researchers are now developing a cheap and reliable diagnostic smell test (the target scent is peanut butter) to identify an early onset of the disease. Smell loss is also associated with Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis, suggesting a serious link between our smell ability and brain function.
When it comes to building a porch or deck for your home, there’s no comparison: Composite decking is the greenest and most convenient choice. Unlike wood decking that comes from forests, which needs to be replaced and repainted and will eventually sag and rot, composite decking stands the test of time. Plus, it’s made from recycled materials — often from plastic bags collected in supermarket recycling bins — and has the look and feel of natural wood. It’s also maintenance-free, meaning once you install it, it’ll look as good many years later as it did on the first day.
What was Beethoven’s favorite fruit? Ba-na-na-NAAA
