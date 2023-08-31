Get to know East Tennessee birds-of-prey in a virtual program set for Thursday, Sept. 7, presented by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society.
There are many birds-of-prey living in East Tennessee, including American Bald Eagles. Often you only get a quick look at a fast-moving bird-of-prey and it is difficult to identify them.
At the East Tennessee birds-of-prey in a virtual program, residents will learn the difference between a mature eagle and a juvenile, what time of the year to expect to see a Northern Harrier and when broad-winged hawks migrate.
Gain valuable tips for identifying our East Tennessee birds of prey by joining UT Arboretum Education Coordinator Michelle Campanis and local author and naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. (Eastern time). Local birds-of-prey that will be discussed are eagles, hawks, vultures and falcons.
Watch this Zoom class from the comfort of your home. Closed captions are available.
The recording will be sent to everyone who registers. The program is free, but registration is required to receive your Zoom link and the recording.
Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org.
Please contact Michelle at mcampani@utk.edu for any questions or registration issues.
To contact Stephen Lyn Bales or buy one of his UT Press books, email him at hellostephenlyn@gmail.com.
The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of 10 outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture.
The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.
