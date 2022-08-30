How well has your garden grown in 2022? Need some help with recognizing bad bugs versus good bugs?
The University of Tennessee’s Extension Service and the Master Gardeners can help.
The Fall Gardeners’ Festival will feature lecturers from UT who will offer their take on varieties of small garden fruits and diseases of these and other produce.
With all the rain on the Plateau recently, you may be considering starting a rain garden. You can see one in action at the festival and take part in a great discussion of starting your own, what you should know, and what plants work best.
Lawn care and ground covers are always high on the list of subjects of interest this time of year. That’s covered also, along with what native plants are the best bet for the garden. Landscape edibles? If you’ve been told you‘re not allowed to grow a vegetable garden, you may be able to respond, “I can’t help it if my flowers develop into edibles.”
Experts will also offer tips for overcoming landscape mistakes. Also, get great advice on growing conifers.
Go to the ccmga.org website for more information.
The festival is set Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Plateau Education and Research Center, 320 Experiment Station Rd. Gates open at 8 a.m., talks beginning at 9. Food available for purchase. Don’t forget the beautiful mums. You may want to take one home with you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.