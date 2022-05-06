The next Grandparents as Parents session will be from 9:30-11 a.m. May 10 at Peaks of Hope at 4188 Peavine Rd.
Melissa Allison of the Upper Cumberland Development District, will be the guest speaker for the group, known as GAP.
Allison, the data intake and activities facilitator for Relative Caregivers, will provide a wealth of information for individuals raising someone else’s children.
Although GAP is focused on supporting grandparents, the support group welcomes other individuals who find themselves raising someone else’s children.
The next GAP session will be from 9:30-11 a.m. May 24.
Time to Encourage and Share Resources will be the focus of that meeting.
Contact Scott Allen at peaksofhopecc@gmail.com or 513-227-9371 for more information.
