Dec. 6, Fair Park Senior Center will host our second annual Ladies Night Out.
If you did not attend our last Ladies Night Out you won’t want to miss this one. This is a night that women of all ages come together for a night of food, fun, and a last stop shop before the holidays.
We will have classic Christmas tunes; our free bags, bling, and things bingo; dinner; silent auction; and many different vendors set up for a great night out.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center. This includes your dinner and admission. Bingo is free.
If you would like to become a vendor please contact Alicia at 931-484-7416.
This event will be held at the Community Complex.
Cumberland Plateau
Amateur Radio Club
Fair Park is excited to welcome the Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club.
The club meetings are hosted the second Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. here at Fair Park Senior Center, at 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville.
The Club is an amateur radio or “ham” organization, dedicated to the enjoyment and educational enrichment of members through the open sharing of ideas.
We invite all amateur operators as well as anyone interested in becoming an amateur radio operator to any of our meetings.
For more information please contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416.
Annual Lucas and
Friends Christmas show
Tickets are now on sale for our 11th annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show with Ruth and Wayne Lucas and host D.J. Garrison.
Ruth Lucas does an amazing job coordinating this family favorite each year.
This year’s show will feature Anthony Woolbright, Kristen Neeley, Opal Todd, Kendra Todd, Crossville Kickers, Annaliese Hayes, Ariella Hayes, Mona Donahue, Phil Ciancio, Elizabeth Brewer, Carlie Desebrais, Donna Garrison, The Grinch, Anna and Ace, Stage Manager Cheryl Woolbright and, last but not least, Santa Claus.
Show will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the beautiful historic Palace Theatre, Crossville.
Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center or the Palace Theatre.
We hope to see you all there!
Bridge Refresher Class
If you like to play bridge but have not in a while and would like to take a refresher’s class, look no further!
Pat Bolz, a Fair Park bridge player and instructor, will be giving free classes here at Fair Park Senior Center.
If you are interested please feel free to contact Fair Park at 931-484-7416.
The Age of Pages
Writing Group
Fair Park Senior Center is looking to start a writers group.
This will be a supportive community of like-minded writers who come together to pursue the art and craft of writing.
It’s a great opportunity to meet new people, make friends, find accountability partners, and discuss topics related to writing, publishing and selling your books.
If you would like to be a part of this group please call Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for more information.
Fair Park Travel Program
Our Senior Travel Program is one of the most popular aspects of our center and has provided many of our members with the opportunity to travel to different regions in Tennessee and some surrounding states.
Following is a list of our trips in November.
Please call 931-484-7416 or stop by Fair Park Senior Center to reserve your seat.
• Nov. 2 — Shopping trip to Unclaimed Baggage in Alabama; $20(does not include dining). We will depart from Fair Park Senior Center at 8:30 a.m.
• Nov. 13 — Casino and bingo trip to Kentucky; $20 (does not include any bingo fees or dining). We will depart from Fair Park Senior Center at 8 a.m.
• Nov. 16 — Motown Elvis show in Pigeon Forge; $50 (includes van trip and show admission). We will depart from Fair Park Senior Center at 8:30 a.m.
• Nov. 30 — Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Show in Pigeon Forge; $80 (includes van trip, admission, and dinner). We will depart from Fair Park Senior Center at 10 a.m.
Fair Park Senior Center
Weekly Schedule
Fair Park is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Here is the list of our daily activities:
Monday
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• Noon — Hand and Foot, Pinochle, Euchre, Bridge
• 1 p.m. — Crochet club
• Billiards all day
Tuesday
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• 12:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
• Billiards all day
Wednesday
• 9 a.m. — Wii Games
• 10 a.m. — Bingo
• Noon — Mexican Train
• Noon — Euchre
• 12:30 p.m. — Corn Hole
• 2 p.m. — Guitar Forum
• Billiards all day
Thursday
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• Noon — Mah Jongg
• 1 p.m. — Tai Chi
• 6:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
• Billiards all day
Friday
• 9:30 a.m. — Entertainment
• 10:30 a.m. — Bingo with sponsor
• 11:30 a.m. — Lunch
• 12:30 p.m. — All card games
• Billiards all day
For a full list of special monthly classes and events, please come by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
Spooky Friday Fun
at Fair Park Senior Center
Come join us Friday, Oct. 29, for a day full of activities.
At 9:30 a.m., we will start our Halloween party. We will have a costume contest, fun games and spooky music. You won’t want to miss out on the fun!
At 10:30 join in on some bingo fun with our sponsor, Shadden Tire Pros.
Following bingo Carolyn will be serving lunch at 11:30. This is our $5 fundraiser meal. Our menu will be meatloaf, potato salad, corn, dessert and a drink.
Following bingo and lunch we will be playing Hand and Foot, euchre, pinochle and bridge. Billiards will be open all day.
We hope to see everyone Friday.
