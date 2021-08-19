Saturday, Aug. 21
Noon — Creek Critter. Meet Ranger Josh at Shelter 2 tennis court to access the health of area streams by locating bioindicator species like salamanders, crayfish and other fun aquatic life. Prepare to get wet.
1:30 p.m. — Secret Life of Snakes. Meet Ranger Josh at the playground area with the park’s resident corn snake for a program that dives into the life history of snakes, non-venomous vs. venomous, and ecosystem services they provide.
3:30 p.m. — Owl up in Yo Business. How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident great horned owl, Chomper at the CCC Museum patio by the restaurant to learn more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night.
8 p.m. — Campfire. Meet Ranger Josh at the park playground at the designated campfire area for a fun-filled night of campfire games, marshmallows and stories. Seating is limited; those attending are asked to bring extra camp chairs.
Sunday, Aug. 22
11 a.m. — Cumberland Mountain History walk. Meet Ranger Josh at the park office to take a tour exploring the rich history of Cumberland Mountain State Park.
1 p.m. — The Slime of Your Life! Ever envy the oooey, gooey slime of a slug? Join Ranger Josh at the playground picnic area to create your very own slime that will make snail friends jealous.
3 p.m. I’m Hawkin Here! Join Ranger Josh and Henson, the residential red-tailed hawk at the amphitheater. Hear about how hawks and how important they are for balancing the ecosystem.
6 p.m. — Hunting for Mammoth. Meet Ranger Josh at the ball park by shelter 1 to test individual mettle with the ancient weapon the atlatl. See who has what it takes to feed their family with some freshly hunted mammoth.
