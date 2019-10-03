Walk Across Tennessee will kick off Sunday, Oct. 6. It is a fun fitness program designed to encourage residents of all ages to cumulatively walk the equivalent of the length of Tennessee (about 537.3 miles) over six weeks.
“We are lined up to start as soon as the Hiking Marathon is completed so we stay active for the holidays!” said UT Extension agent Crystal Blankenship.
Presented by Cumberland County UT Extension, the contest will run through Saturday, Nov. 16. It is designed to increase the daily physical activity of Tennesseans by improving health and wellness, preventing and managing health conditions and controlling weight.
This is a team-based challenge, with each group comprising of four members. These can be teams of neighbors, friends, family members or at specific places such as schools, worksites, churches, fitness and recreational centers and assisted living facilities.
Once formed, each team designates a team captain and chooses a unique name for the challenge. Then each week members will report the total number of miles of fitness activities to their team captain. Teams that turn in mileage on time for the entire six weeks will win a prize.
Team members do not have to walk together, and various activities will be accepted for the challenge. Some may prefer to walk outside, while others walk on a treadmill. A conversion chart will be provided to show a list of activities and their mileage equivalents. Also, www.walkacrosstn.org offers a calculator to estimate mileage for special exercises and activities.
The team who walks the farthest “across Tennessee” will win, but everyone who participates will take home a healthy habit — walking for fitness.
“We have a couple of new surprises for you this year that we are excited about, but it’s still top secret until we officially start walking, running, biking, etc. on Oct. 6,” said Blankenship.
No special event is planned for this weekend’s kickoff, but a wrap-up celebration will be held in November to honor everyone’s achievements. Also, every week UT Extension is planning on partnering with local organizations to provide guided walks and offer a few incentives to those participating.
To register, contact Blankenship at 484-6732 or cblankenship@utk.edu. She will assist team captains and their teammates with the registration setup, provide the forms needed for weekly reporting and keep everyone up to date on upcoming events. Anyone unable to start on Oct. 6 is still welcome to contact her anytime to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.