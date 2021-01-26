Are you feeling restless? Are you tired of looking at your four walls? Do you want to get outside?
The Upper Cumberland region offers lots of great hikes that can help you fight cabin fever this winter. The many state parks, natural areas and national recreation areas offer opportunities to get outside and breathe a deep breath of wonder and contentment.
Many hikes require only short walks to your destination, and several offer ADA accessible vistas.
Obed Wild &
Scenic River
The Obed Wild & Scenic River provides multiple hiking opportunities from the Lilly Bluff and Nemo trail areas.
One of the best views to be found is a short .3-mile walk from the Lilly Bluff parking area to the overlook of the Clear Creek Gorge. The protected overlook provides a view of Lilly Bridge below. Adventurous hikers can take the .3-mile moderate trail from the overlook down to the bridge. The point trail provides a 4-mile out-and-back trek to the narrow ridge that separates Clear Creek from the Obed River.
Lilly Bluff is a short drive from Crossville out Genesis Rd. to Hwy. 62 and turn right, traveling a few miles before turning right onto Ridge Rd. and continuing to the Lilly Bluff Overlook.
Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area
The Big South Fork encompasses 125,000 acres of the Cumberland Plateau. The Big South Fork of the Cumberland River and its tributaries provide miles of water recreation opportunities. They also have created miles of scenic gorges and sandstone bluffs.
The trail system for the park can be divided among Tennessee and Kentucky hiking trails, with hikes ranging from short day hikes to multi-day adventures.
Several overlooks provide majestic views of the terrain. Some remain in their natural state, with no protective railings. Others have been made easily accessible for all who love a great view.
The East Rim Overlook, near Oneida, is an ADA-accessible overlook with a protected observation platform. It’s just 300 yards from the parking lot, with a paved trail.
To get there from Crossville, travel east to Harriman and take Hwy. 27 north to Onieda, turning left on Hwy. 297, which leads into the park. The East Rim Overlook is off a road to the left just past the park headquarters.
If you’d like to add a little mileage to your trip, Sunset Overlook is accessible from a trail near the East Rim Trailhead. It’s about a 2-mile hike with an unprotected overlook of the Big South Fork of the Cumberland River.
Cummins Falls
State Park
One of the newest parks in the Tennessee State Park System, Cummins Falls near Cookeville includes 282 acres along the Eastern Highland Rim.
It’s a popular swimming hole in the summer, but the park requires permits to hike into the gorge and limits access when the weather is fair. It’s a strenuous hike that includes wading through water, climbing over rocks and crossing slippery rocks. Flash flooding can occur any time there is rain in the watershed.
All that information isn’t to discourage anyone from visiting this park. But if you want to go into the gorge, make sure you’re prepared.
If you’d like to see the falls — a 75-foot waterfall — you can see it from the Waterfall Overlook Trail, a moderate .4-mile trail.
The park also offers a .5-mile upstream trail and a 3-mile natural surface trail that includes an overlook of the Blackburn Fork River, the Delia Bell Meadow Trail.
Ozone Falls
One of the most easily accessible waterfalls you can find is Ozone Falls in eastern Cumberland County.
Water from Fall Creek plunges 110 feet into a rock-strewn pool and then disappears underground before re-emerging several yards downstream.
The class I scenic recreational state natural area includes 43 acres and is open from sunrise to sunset.
The top of the falls is a short walk from the parking area. The cliff is unprotected, so use care when checking out the top of the falls.
You can visit the base of the falls via a .75-mile rugged trail.
Cumberland Trail State Park recently opened a new segment of the linear state park that connects Ozone Falls to Black Mountain. The six-mile strenuous hike was completed last year.
Explore
Cumberland County offers easy access to outdoor recreation. Take advantage of Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville with its multiple hiking trails or plan your own adventures. The Tennessee State Parks website, tnstateparks.com, can help you find a hike that suits your abilities and interests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.