Mark Baldwin was scrolling through social media in the summer of 2019 when he spotted an event for a Bigfoot conference in Gatlinburg. With nothing planned that day, he grabbed a friend and made the short drive east.
What he found when he arrived inspired him.
“I noticed there were a lot of people there,” Baldwin said. “When there was a break, they wiped the vendors out. Then, they filled up the restaurants after the conference ended.”
Baldwin, who represents the 7th Civil District on the Cumberland County Commission, said the commissioner part of his brain kicked in.
“I thought it was a lot of money coming into that county,” he said. “And when they showed the map of attendees, most were from Middle Tennessee and had passed through Cumberland County to get there.”
That’s when he decided to bring a Bigfoot festival to Cumberland County. Though delayed a year by the pandemic, plans are underway for the first Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival Oct. 16 at the Cumberland County Complex.
“I thought it would be fun and kind of quirky and raise money for charity,” Baldwin said.
Admission tickets will support the United Fund of Cumberland County, an organization supporting 35 partner nonprofit agencies serving Cumberland County residents.
“I love that there are so many charities they support and I know the money will be spent well,” Baldwin said, noting he also serves on the United Fund board.
One Bank is serving as the Gigantopithecus sponsor for the event.
Baldwin said there will be activities for everyone. Cliff Barrackman and Matt Moneymaker from Animal Planet’s Finding Bigfoot series will be speaking, along with Jacob “Buck” Lowe and Jeff Headlee from Destination America’s Mountain Monsters television series.
Area residents will also share their Bigfoot experiences.
There will also be music, with Mike Snider offering comedy and his amazing banjo playing. Snider performed on Hee-Haw and at Opryland Theme Park. He takes the stage at 1 p.m.
Baldwin says everyone is welcome to bring a lawn chair so that they can be comfortable.
More than 100 vendors have signed up to participate in the festival, offering an assortment of crafts, Bigfoot merchandise and information.
Baldwin also wants to highlight the great outdoors and scenic beauty of the Upper Cumberland.
“We want our local outdoor businesses there,” he said. “We want everybody to see what we have to offer and where to find it.”
Gates open at 9 a.m. Oct. 16, with activities wrapping up around 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free. The $5 admission fee supports the Cumberland County United Fund.
