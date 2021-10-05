Oktoberfest is here. Come join the Plateau Old Time German band perform authentic Oktoberfest music and other selections befitting autumn at the Library tomorrow at noon in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
The Library is sponsoring a songwriting skills group. Randy Riggs, a member of NSAI and SongTown, will be leading this group. A formation meeting will be held at the Library on Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. until noon. If interested, please call the Library at 931-484-6790 to register.
The Wish by Nicholas Sparks. 1996 was the year that changed everything for Maggie Dawes. Sent away at sixteen to live with an aunt she barely knew in Ocracoke, a remote village on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, she could think only of the friends and family she left behind . . . until she meets Bryce Trickett who introduces her to photography, a passion that will define the rest of her life. By 2019, Maggie is a renowned travel photographer. She splits her time between running a successful gallery in New York and photographing remote locations around the world. But this year she is unexpectedly grounded over Christmas, struggling to come to terms with a sobering medical diagnosis. Increasingly dependent on a young assistant, she finds herself becoming close to him and she begins to tell him the story of another Christmas, decades earlier-and the love that set her on a course she never could have imagined.
The Last Graduate by Naomi Novik. A budding dark sorceress determined not to use her formidable powers uncovers yet more secrets about the workings of her world. At the Scholomance, El, Orion, and the other students are faced with their final year--and the looming specter of matriculation, a deadly ritual that leaves few students alive after. El is determined that her group will make it out alive, but it is a prospect that is looking harder by the day as the savagery of the school ramps up. Until El realizes that sometimes winning the game means throwing out all the rules.
Summer Sons by Lee Mandolo. Eddie and Andrew have been best friends for years; they grew even closer after the accident that stranded them in a cavern as teens. Then Eddie kills himself at Vanderbilt; Andrew can’t believe it, mostly because the “malevolent haunts” who have followed Andrew since the accident won’t let him forget the past. Andrew visits Nashville to grapple with Eddie’s death, sort out his inheritance, and try to figure out who really killed him and why--even if answering those questions means diving deeper into the supernatural curse that plagues him. The result is a satisfying, menacing, character-centered slow burn where every detail matters.
What’s the fastest liquid on earth? Milk, it’s pasteurized before you can even see it.
Did you know one of the most popular items of clothing worn worldwide is denim jeans? It’s no surprise: They’ve become a common fashion staple for their comfort, durability and ease of fit for any body type. And while denim jeans can take a beating and be washed many times, they will eventually begin to rip, tear or fade. Instead of replacing them, repair them! Consider re-dyeing jeans to make a darker finish; take them to a tailor or even back to a retailer to have them mended; and invest in a sewing kit to fix them yourself. You’ll be surprised how easy it is and how much you will save.
How did the pharaoh get so rich? He was running a pyramid scheme.
Foods that can support dental health: Cranberries are best known for protecting your bladder against infections, but they also promote healthy teeth and gums since they’re packed with anthocyanin, a pigment that helps prevent bacteria from clinging to surfaces.
Leafy greens contain phytochemicals that are great for warding off bacteria and are rich in minerals. They also contain folic acid (Vitamin B) and the powerful mineral known as calcium. Folic acid can help fight off gingivitis and reduce both gum inflammation and bleeding.
Meanwhile, calcium helps you build up and maintain strong teeth and bones. Milk and cheese are both great sources of calcium and phosphate, which help to fortify your teeth’s surfaces (their enamel).
Water plays many fundamental roles in maintaining good health—including oral hygiene. Saliva helps you ward off gingivitis and prevent harmful bacteria from forming around your teeth and gums. But in order for your body to create enough saliva reserves it has to be properly hydrated.
