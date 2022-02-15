It happens every day.
Children grow up.
They grow up and leave their daydreams tucked in the dusty corners of their childhood, where those daydreams wait, untouched by imagination, hoping their children will come back to them someday.
But, maybe — just maybe — someday is here and it’s time to go back.
For the perfect escape from adulthood and the very best medicine for growing up too fast, Cumberland County Playhouse will open its 2022 season with Peter Pan Jr. on Feb. 18. Audiences can return to their daydreams by flying to Neverland.
And, especially during these trying times, Neverland has never sounded so good.
Save for the adult in the director’s chair, DeAnna Helgeson, the action packed, high-energy musical is kids only, double cast to maximize flying potential with all the good thoughts no matter which show or cast you see.
“The story of Peter Pan has always been near and dear to my heart,” Helgeson said. “Seeing these kids approach this story with such joy, youth, energy and creativity is really the heart of this story.”
Oh, the cleverness of Morgan Neal and Kyra Crosby as Peter Pan, who take boy-sterous to the next level! Both Neal and Crosby are multi-talented, blessed with strong vocals and athleticism that is put to good use for this musical. Neal is a fun watch as she adapts to her lead role and employs her inner dude to become the head honcho as captain of the Lost Boys. She is exceptional as she sets the tone for the show with her ability to incite energy and action. Crosby is no stranger to playing the lead in Playhouse productions and is a big personality in a small package, bringing her big voice and experience to the role.
It’s hard not to get hooked on the story line with David Kappel and Robert Walker in the role of Captain Hook, each playing up Hook’s insecurities and confidences and flip-flopping between stark-raving archenemy and tantrum-throwing toddler in such a way as creates an instantly memorable and absolute favorite character. With Kappel and Walker, Peter Pan Jr. is an absolute must-see.
As Smee, Luke Smith and Brandi Lokey are Hook’s right hand — um, left hand, since that is the one the crocodile ate. As Hook’s second, Smith and Lokey lend him a hand (pun intended) to the onstage hilarity. Smith returns to the Playhouse stage as a force of undeniable fun with his unique charisma optimizing the chemistry he has with the other actors.
Wendy is played by Cameron Collins and Sarah Norris. The young ladies take to Wendy like Peter Pan takes to flying, each creating an endearing character so poised and ladylike. Collins and Norris effortlessly soften the foundation of Neverland as the maternal, gentling influence to the Lost Boys. They play it so easily, naturally and lovely, it’s like they aren’t even acting.
Tigerlily is played by Jesla Uribe and Taylor Dearman. With these two incredible dancers, the Brave Girls are well led. They are a wonder, performing their high-octane numbers full throttle.
For this production, creativity and imagination are on the menu as the characters of Tinkerbell, Nana and the crocodile are smart props manned by the child actors. Harper Hadden and Elle Lisic flit and flicker on stage with their tiny glow-bulb and pack a punch as Tinkerbell. Just using sound effects and their impressive expressiveness, Hadden and Lisic don’t need lines to get their point across and shine on stage.
Nana, the huge dog that is the keeper of the Darling nursery, is played by Mahala Lantry and Finnley Simpson. With an oversized plush puppy strapped to their legs, Lantry and Simpson’s bark is worse than their bite as the Darling family’s darling nanny.
The crocodile prop, manned by Lily Rigney and Kendall Walker, swathes and slithers about, lurking along awaiting its chance to finish his Hook of a meal. As the children turn their props into proper characters on stage, they add so many dynamic layers between the characters, verbal and nonverbal alike.
With 48 talented kids in the show, Peter Pan Jr. is the perfect Playhouse show starter this season. Their ability to adapt and improve on a script with quirky ad-libs and witty improve is nothing short of entertainment in its truest form.
“There is something very powerful about seeing the way these characters and kids see the world,” Helgeson said. “With a little bravery, friendship, and imagination, we can all tackle anything that comes our way.”
And, no matter how grown up you are, when it comes to those precious daydreams, you must never say never — unless, of course, you’re talking about Neverland.
Come to the Playhouse, where you never have to grow up and you can rekindle your childlike wonder. Peter Pan Jr. will run Feb. 18-March 27. But, don’t wait. Tickets are flying out the nursery window.
Call the Playhouse box office at 931-484-5000 or visit ccplayhouse.com to purchase tickets.
