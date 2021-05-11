FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports has begun weekly gatherings in its expanded new studio for Art & Beyond.
This event provides a comfortable place for fellow artists to learn new ideas while working on their current projects. Those attending can expect fun, fellowship, laughter along with constructive encouragement with Jean Corbett.
No materials and no formal instruction will be supplied. There is a small charge of $5 for three hours of creative time.
In the first session, Corbett discussed the need to locate a focal point in a painting to create the interest needed to draw attention to it. She also discussed finding images in a blank but painted canvas; and she helped with a solution to a mixed media project involving stencils, paste and inks.
The May gatherings will be held Wednesday, May 12, 19 and 26 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. These gatherings will continue on a weekly basis except the first Wednesday of each month when Corbett will teach a class. For the Art & Beyond sessions, bring your own project and supplies along with your mask.
To pre-register and pre-pay you can stop by the store in the Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 122 in Crossville TN, call the 931-210-5599, or register online on the Class Schedule Page at https://www.facstn.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.