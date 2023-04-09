Cumberland County High School students in greenhouse maintenance classes have been busy since the second week of January planting and caring for 4,000 geraniums and 425 ferns.
Under the direction of teacher Danny Wilson, each of the 45 students in the two classes cares for 96 plants.
After planting the geraniums, the students immediately started picking off the buds that start growing right away once the plant is in the dirt.
They continue to pick the buds off the plants every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until the plants themselves grow big and healthy.
And the time has come.
As of this week, they will leave the buds on the plants, which will begin to blossom into the wonderful plants that so many people love to buy during the Fairfield Glade Garden Club’s annual sale.
Fourteen colors of geraniums will be offered this year. The favorites will be back, with the addition of new ones with names like salmon chic, neon pink, lavender blue and maestro idols cherry to name a few.
This year’s sales will be at the CCHS Greenhouse, Crossville, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, April 17-Tuesday, April 18. Sales in Fairfield Glade will be at Village Green Mall from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, April 20, and 8 a.m.-noon Friday, April 21.
Ferns will be available for $15 each, and the geraniums will sell for $7 each.
Proceeds from sales will be divided between the CCHS greenhouse maintenance and the Fairfield Glade Garden Club’s Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund which offers scholarships to community high school seniors.
Shoppers are encouraged to buy their plants early for the best selection and to remember to bring along containers for transporting the plants home.
