Shop early for the best selection at the Fairfield Glade Garden Club’s annual fern and geranium sale.
The sale will start at Cumberland County High School’s greenhouse at Miller Ave. and Fourth St., Crossville, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, April 17-Tuesday, April 18.
It will go to Village Green Mall at 126 Stonehenge Dr., Fairfield Glade, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, April 20, and 8 a.m.-noon Friday, April 21.
The ferns are $15 and the geraniums are $7.
Shoppers are reminded to bring their own container for transplanting the plants home.
This sale is in conjunction with the Cumberland County High School. The students grow the plants, and the Garden Club sells them.
The proceeds from the sale will be divided between the CCHS greenhouse maintenance and the Garden Club’s Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund.
In conjunction with the April 20 sale, the Garden Club will also have a bake sale with goodies galore.
All proceeds from the bake sale will also benefit the Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund.
