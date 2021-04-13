GW print at County Courthouse 24 Mar 2021 thumbnail_IMG_1330.jpg

The presentation includes, kneeling, Jayne White; and from left, Atticus Abraham, Monique Abraham, Mary Nina Davis, Joyce Van Nocker, Susan Wann, Mayor Allen Foster, Regent Nancy Mitchell, Chaplain Ruby Pruett, Cheryl Chrobot and First Vice Regent Donna England. Not pictured are Joe Pruett and Beth Davis of the mayor’s office.

On March 24, The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR, presented a framed print of George Washington to the Cumberland County mayor’s office. 

As part of the presentation, Atticus Abraham recited the presidents in order. He is quite knowledgeable of President Washington, has visited Mount Vernon and received a special tour. He has a collection of memorabilia relating to Washington. 

Any woman age 18 or older is eligible to join NSDAR. To be eligible one must trace a direct lineage to an ancestor who fought in the Revolutionary War. The NSDAR tenets are Historic Preservation, Education, and Patriotism. For information on joining, visit www.dar.org or send an email to dar2019-22@hotmail.com. 

