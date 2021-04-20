Bill Pinkerton has generously opened his Genesis Gardens once again for public viewing.
You walk up and down the pathways greened with spring and, as the breeze meets you, you are welcomed by the delicate scent of azaleas and the perfect perfume of rhododendrons. You open your eyes to drink in the scene. Thousands of blossoms compete for attention as the colors ricochet off the backdrop like fireworks.
It’s a woodland fantasy garden.
“I never thought it would evolve to be what it is,” Pinkerton said. “I’m just so happy to have it. I just love sharing. I get a treat out of that. If I didn’t share it, it wouldn’t be as special.”
Pinkerton has been collecting rare azaleas and rhododendrons for nearly 50 years. It all started when he was serving in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Virginia. He’d showed a keen interest in the beautiful springtime blooming shrubs his girlfriend’s mother had at her home.
“I thought they were really pretty,” he said.
His girlfriend and her mother decided he would appreciate the U.S. National Arboretum in Washington, DC, and took him there to see the Glenn Dale Azalea collection. The collection was developed at the Arboretum in the 1950s by Benjamin Y. Morrison, a curator at the National Arboretum. Of those cross pollinated and bred, Pinkerton said that Morrison created 75,000 azalea seedlings, choosing 454 of those to name for the collection.
“There was this huge, beautiful collection of azaleas; all different kinds they had developed at the Arboretum as a program,” he said. “I was just enthralled with them after that.”
He purchased his first home in Annondale, VA. He needed some plants for landscaping. Luckily, he chanced to meet one of his neighbors, a fellow azalea collector whose 1-acre property boasted nearly the entire collection of azaleas at the Arboretum. He also became a member of the Azalea Society of America.
“It was just really a treat,” he said. “There were a lot of members in the society there, too, and we could share plants. We propagated many, many of them from taking the cuttings from the original plants and then grew them on. The Arboretum was very generous to allow the Society members to have cuttings.”
With his neighbor’s help, the generosity of the Arboretum and his membership in the Azalea Society of America, Pinkerton said, “The collection started at my new home in 1972.”
Knowing he was going to retire in three years, he began moving his precious azaleas by pickup truck in 1980, to his cousin’s property in Crossville. It took five truck loads to get them all to their destination. His cousin helped him and they were planted and maintained until he could retire in 1983.
After a 20-year career in the Army, he retired and moved to Crossville in 1983. He began moving his azalea collection to his home on Genesis Rd. that fall.
And that was the beginning – the genesis – of Genesis Garden.
“I dug every plant, and I actually hand shoveled all the water lines that are in this garden,” he said. “It’s a woodland setting. It has a design that worked itself as plantings were beginning.”
He also took an interest in rhododendrons, being more suited to the weather in Tennessee and became a member of the American Rhododendron Society. From there, he designed the 5-acre garden himself, flanking the grass walkways with numerous filled beds of rare azaleas and rhododendrons, accented by hardwoods, conifers, blooming trees, hedges and a pond. The layers, textures and tiers give Genesis Garden a beautiful flow and allow for easy meandering along the paths.
Though there are even more hybridized versions of the shrubs in Genesis Garden, Pinkerton has counted nearly 380 hybrids of the Glenn Dale Azalea family and about 200 named varieties of rhododendrons hardy for Crossville. Some varieties he has cultivated two of each in case he loses one to preserve them.
“I’ve had to restore the garden, but I have saved the collection,” he said. “We’re trying to preserve all these plants, that’s what we’re doing.”
The Glenn Dale family of azaleas has an early, mid and late blooming time, weather willing, of about 70 days. The azaleas and rhododendrons will bloom between late April to mid-May. Peak blooming time for the azaleas is about the first or second week in May and the rhododendrons in May.
He added, “I walk it every day. I never get tired of seeing it.”
Though many ask about roses and other plants, he strictly cultivates only azaleas and rhododendrons for Genesis Garden. Pinkerton said he opens his Genesis Gardens to the public “for the love of gardens and for the love of the people who love azaleas and rhododendrons.”
Visiting hours to the private garden are during daylight hours only. Pinkerton said the best lighting time for viewing the garden is mid-morning from 10-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. He does not sell plants or allow cuttings. Genesis Garden is located 2.8 miles north on Genesis from I-40. There will be a prevalent Genesis Garden sign on the right at his driveway just after the “S” curve road sign. Turn right into the driveway or turn left for extra parking. No public restroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.