Fair Park.jpg

It is that time of year again, and we could not be more excited for this year’s Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events. 

The Tennessee Senior Olympics began in 1981 with a mission that has continued for over 30 years — to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports, and an active involvement in life. Registration is now open. We have two options for registration. You can register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org, click on the TN Senior Olympics tab then click the “REGISTER NOW” button. You can visit Fair Park Senior Center or any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet. 

Registration will stay open this year; however, to receive your T-shirt at your first event you must be registered by July 28, 2023. Registrations received after July 28 will not receive their shirt until October. If you have any questions, call Fair Park Senior Center, and ask to speak to Carlee or Alicia. Let’s make this year our best year yet!

Upper Cumberland TN Senior Olympics Event Categories

Aug. 31

Golf (Bear Trace Golf Course) 

11 a.m.—Free Lunch 

Noon—Start

Sept. 5

Bowling (Plateau Bowling Lanes) 

9 a.m.—Doubles

Noon—Mixed Doubles

Sept. 7

Disc Golf (Meadow Park Lake, Crossville) 

11 a.m.—Start

Sept. 9

Table Tennis (FG Library) 

9 a.m.—Singles  

10:30 a.m.—Doubles

Noon—Mixed Doubles 

Sept. 10

Pickle Ball (FG Racquet Center) 

1 p.m.—Singles

Sept. 11

Pickle Ball (FG Racquet Center)

8:30 a.m.—Doubles (Division 3 & 4)

11 a.m.—Doubles (Division 1 & 2)

Sept. 12

Pickle Ball (FG Racquet Center) 

8:30 a.m.—Mixed Doubles (Division 3 & 4)

11 a.m.—Mixed Doubles (Division 1 & 2)

Shuffleboard (Fentress Senior Center) 

9 a.m.—Singles

Sept. 13

Shuffleboard (Fentress Senior Center) 

9 a.m.—Doubles

Sept. 14

Chair Volleyball (Bethlehem Baptist, Crossville) 

9 a.m.

Sept. 18

Bowling (Plateau Bowling Lanes) 

9 a.m.-Singles

Sept. 19

Swimming (Putnam YMCA) 

10 a.m.-All events

Sept. 21

Corn Hole (Bethlehem Baptist, Crossville)

10 a.m.—Singles

Noon—Doubles

Sept. 25

Tennis (FFG Racquet Center) 

11:30 a.m.—Singles 

1:30 p.m.—Doubles

Sept. 26

Tennis (FFG Racquet Center) 

11:30 a.m.—Mixed Doubles

Sept. 28 

(Centennial Park, Crossville) 

9 a.m.-Basketball (Free throw & 3 point)

10 a.m.—Softball Throw

11:30 a.m.—Horseshoes    

Sept. 30

Track & Field (Cumberland County HS) 

9 a.m.—Start 

Schedule will be sent out one week prior to events.

* * *

Mark your calendars, July 17-20. Fair Park Senior Center will be having a huge indoor yard sale. We are currently taking donations for everything except clothing. This will not affect any of our programs and activities held at Fair Park. We look forward to having you all come out and help support your local senior center. Thank you for your support!

 For a full list of programs and activities Fair Park Senior Center offers, please visit us at 1433 Livingston Road. Our hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.  

Tags

Trending Video