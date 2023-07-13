It is that time of year again, and we could not be more excited for this year’s Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events.
The Tennessee Senior Olympics began in 1981 with a mission that has continued for over 30 years — to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports, and an active involvement in life. Registration is now open. We have two options for registration. You can register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org, click on the TN Senior Olympics tab then click the “REGISTER NOW” button. You can visit Fair Park Senior Center or any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet.
Registration will stay open this year; however, to receive your T-shirt at your first event you must be registered by July 28, 2023. Registrations received after July 28 will not receive their shirt until October. If you have any questions, call Fair Park Senior Center, and ask to speak to Carlee or Alicia. Let’s make this year our best year yet!
Upper Cumberland TN Senior Olympics Event Categories
Aug. 31
Golf (Bear Trace Golf Course)
11 a.m.—Free Lunch
Noon—Start
Sept. 5
Bowling (Plateau Bowling Lanes)
9 a.m.—Doubles
Noon—Mixed Doubles
Sept. 7
Disc Golf (Meadow Park Lake, Crossville)
11 a.m.—Start
Sept. 9
Table Tennis (FG Library)
9 a.m.—Singles
10:30 a.m.—Doubles
Noon—Mixed Doubles
Sept. 10
Pickle Ball (FG Racquet Center)
1 p.m.—Singles
Sept. 11
Pickle Ball (FG Racquet Center)
8:30 a.m.—Doubles (Division 3 & 4)
11 a.m.—Doubles (Division 1 & 2)
Sept. 12
Pickle Ball (FG Racquet Center)
8:30 a.m.—Mixed Doubles (Division 3 & 4)
11 a.m.—Mixed Doubles (Division 1 & 2)
Shuffleboard (Fentress Senior Center)
9 a.m.—Singles
Sept. 13
Shuffleboard (Fentress Senior Center)
9 a.m.—Doubles
Sept. 14
Chair Volleyball (Bethlehem Baptist, Crossville)
9 a.m.
Sept. 18
Bowling (Plateau Bowling Lanes)
9 a.m.-Singles
Sept. 19
Swimming (Putnam YMCA)
10 a.m.-All events
Sept. 21
Corn Hole (Bethlehem Baptist, Crossville)
10 a.m.—Singles
Noon—Doubles
Sept. 25
Tennis (FFG Racquet Center)
11:30 a.m.—Singles
1:30 p.m.—Doubles
Sept. 26
Tennis (FFG Racquet Center)
11:30 a.m.—Mixed Doubles
Sept. 28
(Centennial Park, Crossville)
9 a.m.-Basketball (Free throw & 3 point)
10 a.m.—Softball Throw
11:30 a.m.—Horseshoes
Sept. 30
Track & Field (Cumberland County HS)
9 a.m.—Start
Schedule will be sent out one week prior to events.
* * *
Mark your calendars, July 17-20. Fair Park Senior Center will be having a huge indoor yard sale. We are currently taking donations for everything except clothing. This will not affect any of our programs and activities held at Fair Park. We look forward to having you all come out and help support your local senior center. Thank you for your support!
For a full list of programs and activities Fair Park Senior Center offers, please visit us at 1433 Livingston Road. Our hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
