“Crossville’s Got Talent,” a fundraiser for the Fair Park Senior Center in Crossville, is right around the corner.
This could be the chance for those who enjoy performing to win the title of Crossville’s Most Talented and some cash — but sign up by Aug. 30 for an audition by calling 931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487.
Auditions will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 at Fair Park Senior Center, 1422 Livingston Rd.
The annual hosts for the show are entertainers D.J. and Donna Garrison, who always bring some real show biz excitement to the show.
D.J. has worked with many famous personalities, including Smokey Robinson and the rest of the crew of Motown’s family, the studio band behind all the great Motown hits, Jack “Black Jack” Ashford and The Funk Brothers, and his friend Marvin Gaye.
His first album, Children of the World, produced the single “The Windows of Our Life” and others, got air and jukebox play. D.J. even wrote a song for the talent show, which will be featured in this year’s event.
Experienced judges Tony Perry and Sheriff Casey Cox will be joined by newcomer Frances Brooks.
Perry is a well-known radio personality and owner of STAR Productions Studios, which offers recording, music, video and graphics in Crossville.
Cox shared that past shows have really enlightened him on the amount of talent in the area.
Brooks is not new to the Palace stage. She is state director and coordinator for junior and senior pageants. A former Ms. Senior Tennessee, Brooks is a member of the Tennessee Jewels. She has coordinated more than 200 pageants statewide and has seen all types and styles of talent.
“Crossville’s Got Talent” hits the Palace Theatre stage at 7 p.m. Sept. 27. Tickets are $10 and are on sale at the Fair Park Senior Center, 1433 Livingston Rd, or by calling 931-248-2487.
The sponsors for this year’s show are Exit Rocky Top Realty; Mayberry’s Furniture on Main St.; East Tennessee Dodge; McDonald’s; Cumberland County Playhouse; Tennessee Aquarium; Crossville Subway; STAR Recording Studios; and Stonehaus Winery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.