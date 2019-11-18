The Lake Tansi Community Association is celebrating Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Thunderbird Activity Center.
The entertainment for this festive evening will be D.J. and Donna Garrison. Their show is always entertaining and usually a surprise.
The holidays are here and the Garrisons are in a joyous mood. After more than 30 years of celebrating the holidays with fans and friends, they are ready to put the “festive” into festivities. D.J.’s heartfelt singing style and piano antics combined with Donna’s insistence on audience participation make for a fun time for everyone. Together, these two bring a full dose of entertainment. So be prepared to clap your hands, tap your toes, smile and have a great time.
Join friends and neighbors for a delightful evening of delicious food catered by Forte’s, good fellowship, and wonderful entertainment.
For more information, call President Donna Troutman at 931-210-7241 and leave a message if you don’t speak directly to her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.