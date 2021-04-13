The Fairfield Glade Garden Club’s annual spring plant and bake sale will be April 21-23 at Village Green Mall, Fairfield Glade.
Geraniums both in nursery and hanging pots, as well as large, lush ferns, will be available for sale 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
The club will not be selling from the Cumberland County High School Greenhouse this year.
Gardeners and non-gardeners alike will welcome the impact these bright blooms make on winter weary home gardens, decks and patios.
Single geraniums will sell for $6 each, with the hanging pots, containing two different colored geraniums selling for $13 each.
The large, graceful ferns will be $15 each.
All plants are grown by CCHS horticulture students under the direction of instructor Danny Wilson.
The club’s annual bake sale will accompany the plant sale on Wednesday, only, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.. Lovingly prepared and packaged by Garden Club members, products for sale will include a variety of breads, cookies, scones, pies, and cakes. Some gluten-free, low sugar and nut-free items are included in the sale.
All sale proceeds directly benefit the CCHS horticulture program and the Garden Club’s Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund.
Scholarships are available annually for students interested in careers in agriculture, animal science and environmental fields.
Community members are encouraged to go to the sale early for best plant color and food selections. Bring containers for transporting plants.
Volunteers will be wearing masks for customers’ safety; they ask that customers wear one for theirs.
