Dr. Robert Lauf will be the guest speaker at the August meeting of the Fairfield Glade Garden Club. Lauf attended the University of Illinois and earned degrees in civil engineering and metallurgical engineering. He spent 23 years at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where he conducted research on advanced materials, sensors, microwave technologies and bioprocessing. He will be speaking to the group about how, as a gardener, he continues to innovate, developing hybrid plants in many genera, focusing particularly on aroids, pineapple lilies, and amaryllis with an emphasis on plants that are hardy in Tennessee. He is the owner of Monocot Engineers, LLC, and cofounder of the Eucomis Working Group.
The meeting will be held on Aug. 16 at the Fairfield Glade Community Church at 521 Snead Drive beginning at 9:30. Members and visitors are welcome to arrive at 9 a.m. for pre-meeting refreshments. The featured program will follow the business meeting.
Visitors are always welcome. For more information about the FG Garden Club please visit their website at fggardenclub.com or contact them at fggardenclub@gmail.com.
