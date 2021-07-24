About 60 youths between the ages of 11 and 14 enjoyed a night of fun and games at Chuckles in Crossville for the first Anti-Vape Game Night.
In addition to pizza and soft drinks, the attendees enjoyed go-kart rides, laser tag and played the various arcade games available. The event, planned by Cumberland Prevention Coalition (CPC) Program Manager Melissa Pugh and sponsored by the CPC in partnership with Chuckles owner Regina Robinson, is part of the CPC’s mission to bring together diverse elements of the community in a unified substance abuse prevention effort to educate, equip and empower youth to live safe and healthy lives free of substance abuse. The young people attending were encouraged to review the information provided in the Anti-Vape display just inside the doors while sharing an evening of fun and fellowship with their peers and to take home and read the printed materials on the dangers and adverse health effects of vaping.
Robinson was pleased to partner with the CPC as she is a firm believer that keeping kids away from detrimental substances of any kind should be a priority.
“Kids need to realize that they are enough just as they are; they do not need to take part in risky behaviors to try to be cool or be accepted into a particular group.”
She has seen the devastation caused by the loss of a young person due to the substance abuse of another and how it can affect an entire community. Making young people aware of the consequences of their decisions and providing safe and healthy alternatives is important in helping them make good decisions.
“Lungs are precious; they cannot be fixed when they are gone,” she said.
Research published by the Department of Health and Human Services/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nationwide in 2020 nearly 20% of high schoolers and 5% of middle school students smoked e-cigarettes. Tennessee Together Survey 2020-’21, compiled by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services from survey responses of youth in participating school districts, reports that Cumberland County children began Vaping as young as 10 years of age and by the 8th grade, 18.2% had vaped at least once.
Seventy percent of teens who vaped did so because their preferred fruit and candy flavors were available. Young vapers were unaware, however, that most vape cartridges contain nicotine which changes activity of cells in the adolescent/teen brain accountable for learning, memory, attention, and causing mental fog. The cartridges may also contain up to 60 chemical compounds that can adversely affect the heart and blood vessels.
Children who start vaping early (ages 8–13) are also more likely to suffer lung damage, asthma, a weakened immune system and have a higher likelihood of later developing cancer.
By January 2020, the FDA had banned fruit and mint flavored e-cigarettes marketed to kids and teens; however, there are about 15,000 other flavors that have not been banned. Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, it became “unlawful for anyone under the age of 21 to possess, purchase, or accept any tobacco, smoking hemp or vapor product or to present proof of age that is false, fraudulent, or not actually that person’s own for the purpose of purchasing or receiving any tobacco or vapor product.”
It should also be noted that 41 countries have banned e-cigarettes in order to promote public health.
Additional information and resources on substance abuse (vaping, tobacco, alcohol, opioids, and prescription drugs) can be found on the CPC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cumberlandpreventioncoalition.
The CPC is a 501c3 organization funded by a grant from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
