George Gallant, jewelry artist and Art Guild at Fairfield Glade member, will return in March to Plateau Creative Arts Center with a jewelry project celebrating moms by making a Mother’s Day Bracelet.
He will teach how to make a Pleasingly Purple bracelet, created using bright silver and purple jump rings.
The weave is called “It’s Complicated” and does require some concentration to put together. Once mastered, this bracelet can be created in any color combination.
Although the weave looks a bit complicated, Gallant will show how to make it simple, making this an ideal class for the beginner or experienced jewelry artist.
Chain Maille Jewelry — Pleasingly Purple Bracelet, open to all skill levels, will be from 1-4 p.m. March 18.
Tools are provided for use during the class. Those who have their own favorite tools are welcome to bring them.
Class fee is $50 for Art Guild members, $55 for guests and includes all materials needed to make a 9-inch (extra-large) bracelet and the popular magnetic clasp.
Payment is due at time of registration. The maximum class size is six students, so space is limited.
To register, stop by the Plateau Creative Arts Center at 151 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249.
