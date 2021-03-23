George Gallant is back to teach the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Smorgasbord class in April.
Gallant will introduce student to chain maille jewelry making from 10 a.m.-noon April 6 in Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Tools, supplies and instruction on how to properly create chain maille will be provided. Gallant will show several patterns and will wrap up by making the Mobius Flower Earrings.
Smorgasbord classes are monthly two-hour art classes geared to participants at all skill levels. The registration fee is $20 per person for both Art Guild members and guests.
Sign up for this and other Smorgasbord classes at the Plateau Creative Arts Center. For more information or to enroll and pay by credit card, call 931-707-7249.
The registration fee must be paid at the time of registration to hold an opening in the class. Class size is limited, so register early.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, an equal opportunity provider, and offers original art and unique gifts for viewing and for sale. The Plateau Art Center is handicapped accessible.
Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for details.
