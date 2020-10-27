After a big Palace show in 2014, Crossville will once again host James Gregory, the self-professed “funniest man in America,” for a Dec. 3 show.
Gregory has been performing his home-spun comedy to sold-out crowds for over 25 years. Delivering common-sense wisdom, old-fashioned values and politically-incorrect humor, Gregory is known for rib-tickling reflections on life from the front porch.
On the road about 46 weeks a year, Gregory plays sold-out crowds in theaters and comedy clubs and remains in demand for corporate events. He’s also heard weekly on syndicated radio shows such as Rick and Bubba, John Boy and Billy and Bob and Tom. Combined, these shows are broadcast to people in 220 cities nationwide. As a result, he now has a grass-roots following that numbers in the millions.
Gregory hails from Georgia and is not politically correct. Much of his humor is centered on brilliant observations of crazy relatives and people obsessed with the slightest change in weather conditions – now referred to as global warming. He delights in poking fun at modern sensitive parents and out-of-control environmentalists. He has been quoted as saying, “If you want me to be concerned about endangered species, you need to convince me that we’re about out of chickens.”
The James Gregory show turns the clock back to a time when life was simpler; to a better time, before the death of common sense; a time when people sat on the front porch and actually talked to each other without a cell phone in their ear.
He reflects, “My comedy is based on my life experiences. It’s real, it’s funny and the audience loves it. That’s why I’m still in business.”
Tickets are on sale now. Call 931-484-6133 or visit palacetheatre-crossville.com.
