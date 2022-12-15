The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park (FCMSP) are again seeking donations to provide a year of food and supplies for the four raptors at the Aviary. These birds are wounded or are imprinted on humans and cannot be returned to the wild. The Friends of the Park committed to helping the park with this cost each year since the Aviary was completed in 2016.
A campaign is being started this month to raise the amount needed to feed the three owls and a hawk for 2023. The price of food has gone up so the need is $5,560 (up from $5,000). Last fiscal year generous donors provided nearly $4,000 towards the goal and the 2020 campaign exceeded the goal.
Donors will be invited to a special bird show in 2023. The donors from the last two years were invited to a show thanking them for their donations in April 2022. Ranger Mark Houston presided over the event. Forty enthusiastic bird lovers attended the show. They met screech owl Bobble and barn owl Petrie up close and enjoyed a question-and-answer time and Mark’s stories about rescuing birds.
Park visitors enjoy visiting the aviary and attending the educational bird showings at the park especially during the summer. Hopefully the birds can be invited to the local schools again, now that COVID restrictions are being lifted. Children love meeting the birds up close and learning about the role of raptors in the environment.
Donations can be made through PayPal to Friends.cmsp@gmail.com or mail to PO Box 3021, Crossville, TN 38557 or drop it off in the donation box at the park office, 24 Office Dr., Crossville, TN 38555.
